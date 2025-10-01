DL Grady Kelly on MSU's Points of Emphasis at Nebraska
EAST LANSING --- Michigan State's defensive line will be a critical component towards the Spartans' bid to get a road victory at Nebraska on Saturday. The unit will be the first line of defense at containing Cornhuskers' running back Emmett Johnson and will also need to try and make life difficult on Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola.
One player who will have a big role is interior defensive lineman Grady Kelly. He's been a big part of MSU's rotation at that spot and has the second-highest overall grade from Pro Football Focus (78.4) on the Spartans' defense.
On Wednesday, he spoke about the big things he and his teammates will have to do to try to stop a quality Nebraska offense. Complete video of his press conference is below.
Watch Grady Kelly here:
What can also be found here is a transcript of the beginning of his presser.
Transcript
Q: What was sort of the conversation in your guys' room? We were just talking to Legi (Suiaunoa), like coming out of the bye week, first-quarter eval, and what needs to happen moving forward?
KELLY: Yeah, I think we just got to keep pushing the envelope. I think that we have plays that we can make, that we're in position to make, that we might be missing, a missed assignment here or there that's hurting us.
But I think we've just got to continue to clean those things up, continue just to push and compete, and just grow and get better and I think that the results that we want will come.
Q: How frustrating was that play where (USC QB Jayden) Maiava got out of where there were three of you guys?
KELLY: Yeah, that's a tough one. That's one of the ones where, like, you got to get them on the ground. You've got to find a way to get them on the ground. We had guys around him. That's one of those things where I'm saying like we're in position to do these things, and we just got to find a way to get him on the ground.
And I think that nine times out of ten, that play turns in our favor. And so seeing the one where it gets out is frustrating, but I think it's like --- we're still encouraged by the fact that like, man, we had like four guys around the quarterback. On a situation like that, when you finish that play, it's a whole different ballgame.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Kelly's press conference when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.