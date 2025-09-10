Get to Know MSU's Opponent's HC, Youngstown State's Doug Phillips
The Michigan State Spartans take on the Youngstown State Penguins at home this Saturday afternoon, wrapping a home stretch early in the 2025 season.
MSU is 3-0 against the Penguins in their shared history, most recently defeating them 42-14 in 2021. The Spartans also defeated YSU in 2013 and 2011.
The Penguins often schedule a tough non-conference schedule to be prepared when conference play begins. Sounds like Tom Izzo, right?
The Spartans have a chance to move to 3-0 on the young season as they prepare for a tough road game against a USC team that is playing well right now.
Before that happens, however, MSU must take care of business against the Penguins. YSU is led by head coach Doug Phillips, who has been with the program since 2021.
Youngstown State coach Doug Phillips
That season was his first year leading the Penguins, and he got his first crack at FBS play when he took on MSU at Spartan Stadium. It did not go well for Phillips.
Since then, Phillips is 23-30 and has won one FCS playoff game. He previously coached at Cincinnati as their running backs coach, helping players like Tavion Thomas and Ryan Montgomery develop.
The Penguins have had a few talented running backs come through the program during Phillips’ tenure, including Jaleel McLaughlin, who is currently a contributor for the Denver Broncos. He has also put players like Andrew Ogletree and Bryce Oliver in the league.
Phillips comes from the Jim Tressel tree, spending 2006 at Ohio State as a Quality Control Coach and also as a Graduate Assistant at Youngstown State in the 1990s.
Phillips likes to mix up his offensive looks, as his quarterback, Beau Brungard, is a true dual-threat player. The Spartans must be sharp, slowing down Phillips’ quarterback and making him a pocket passer.
MSU is a heavy favorite against the Penguins this weekend, and the game should not be much of a contest. Phillips will prepare his players the best he can, but the talent gap will be too much to overcome.
Phillips will try to avoid being 0-2 against MSU in his head coaching career, but he will likely not be so lucky.
Don't forget to keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Youngstown State when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.