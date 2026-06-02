Former MSU O-Lineman, Coach Included on CFB HOF Ballot

Two former Spartans are one step away from the College Football Hall of Fame.

On Monday, the National Football Foundation (or NFF) released its list of 80 former FBS players and nine former coaches under consideration to reach the Hall of Fame. Included on that list are former Michigan State offensive tackle Flozell Adams (1994-97) and the late former head coach Darryl Rogers (1976-79).

Adams' Time at MSU

Sep 9, 1995; East Lansing, MI, USA; FILE PHOTO; Michigan State Spartans tackle Flozell Adams (76) in action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Spartan Stadium. | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Adams is one of the biggest guys to put on the pads in MSU history. He stood at 6'7" and 335 pounds and was known as "The Hotel." He started on the offensive line during the Nick Saban era for the Spartans for three seasons and was stellar for all of them.

Saban was inducted last year and is the program's most recent addition to the Hall. Former coach Mark Dantonio was inducted in 2024.

Sep 9, 1995; East Lansing, MI, USA; FILE PHOTO; Michigan State Spartans tackle Flozell Adams (76) in action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Spartan Stadium. | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Adams worked up from being an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention in '95, to Second Team all-conference in '96, to becoming a First Team All-American as a senior in '97, as well as the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year.

It translated into the NFL. Adams went in the second round to the Dallas Cowboys in the 1998 NFL Draft. He spent nearly his entire career in Dallas, becoming a five-time Pro Bowler and also getting Second Team All-Pro honors during the 2007 season. Adams was eventually inducted into the MSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2014.

Rogers' Time at MSU, Career

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Rogers spent only four seasons of his 16 years as a college head coach at Michigan State, but those were decent years.

MSU went 24-18-2 overall during Rogers' time as the head coach, but that includes an 8-3 year in 1978 that featured a 7-1 Big Ten record and a share of the conference title with Michigan (whom the Spartans beat that season in Ann Arbor) and a No. 12 finish in the AP Poll.

Michigan State mascot Sparty carries a flag during the Spartans' game against UCLA on Oct. 11, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

That title snapped a 12-year drought for the program at the time and was the fourth Big Ten title in the Spartans' history. Rogers was also the Big Ten Coach of the Year in 1977 and was the national Sporting News Coach of the Year in '78.

Rogers also had stints at Fresno State and San Jose State before coming to East Lansing, and then at Arizona State afterward. He went 109-62-7 (.632) across his entire college career. He was also the head coach of the Detroit Lions for four years, but that only resulted in an 18-40 record.

Aug 29, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; The Michigan State logo displayed on Spartan Stadium. | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images