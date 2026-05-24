Carson Gulker Could Be MSU's Most Versatile Weapon in the Fall

Michigan State's most unorthodox player is joining from the Division II level.

The Spartans landed the commitment of Ferris State "tight end" transfer Carson Gulker back on Jan. 7. He's set to be a sixth-year senior with one year of eligibility remaining this coming season. His addition to the offense is going to open up a ton of interesting ideas.

Gulker's Versatility

The Grand Valley State football team hosted Ferris State in the first round of the NCAA Division II playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Allendale. | Lenny Padilla/Sentinel Contributor / USA TODAY NETWORK

"Tight end" is in quotations there because it's hard to define Gulker within one true position. Gulker has been a quarterback, running back, and tight end across his collegiate career with the Bulldogs.

Last season was the first year in which Gulker really became a tight end. He totaled 34 catches, 548 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns while helping FSU to another D-II national title. Gulker has also racked up 1,591 passing yards with 16 passing touchdowns, as well as 2,228 rushing yards and another 50 scores on the ground. He's even punted the ball away twice.

How Gulker Fits at MSU

The Grand Valley State football team edged Ferris State in the Anchor Bone rivalry on Saturday at Ferris State. | Lenny Padilla/Sentinel contributor / USA TODAY NETWORK

One of the unfortunate parts about last month's "Spring Showcase" was that Gulker was injured and unable to participate. That prevented everyone from getting a quick preview on how the Spartans might end up utilizing him in this fall's offense.

Either way, offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan is going to have a lot of options for how to use Gulker this fall. Having a tight end who can both line up in the backfield and throw the football will get defenses thinking a lot. Trick plays and unique formations could potentially become commonplace this coming fall.

Michigan State's offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan works with the team during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The best comparison out there could be Taysom Hill with the New Orleans Saints. Gulker is just a guy who does a bit of everything. Hill on the Saints isn't necessarily the best at any of it, but the fact that he can end up doing anything at any given moment makes him valuable, even at the NFL level.

It would definitely be fun to see a player get utilized like that at the collegiate level. Transitioning from D-II to the Big Ten could be a challenge, but Ferris State is an active dynasty at that level, after all. Just look at former Bulldog Trinidad Chambliss at Ole Miss right now.

The Grand Valley State football team hosted Ferris State in the first round of the NCAA Division II playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Allendale. | Lenny Padilla/Sentinel Contributor / USA TODAY NETWORK

Gulker is still relatively new to the tight end position, too. Even as just a traditional player at the position, he's going to be one of the biggest names to watch after Michigan State lost Jack Velling and Michael Masunas from last season.