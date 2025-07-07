How Good Was Nick Saban as MSU's HC?
Before becoming one of the most decorated and historic coaches in all of college football, Nick Saban was the head man for Michigan State football in the late 90s. His five-year stint with the program was a successful one, but how good was Saban as the Spartans' head coach?
Saban was the Spartans' head coach from 1995-1999, the second head coaching position in his career after a lone season with the Toledo Rockets (1990).
He also previously worked as the Spartans' defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach from 1983-1987, helping hold the USC Trojans to just 17 points in a Rose Bowl victory in '88.
In his five years at the helm, Saban went a combined 34-24-1 and a 23-16-1 Big Ten record. He never had a losing season but was 0-3 in bowl games in three consecutive seasons to begin his Spartan career. He helped MSU to its first nine-win season ('99) since he was an assistant in '87.
To put it simply, Saban did not have nearly the same success in East Lansing as he did at Alabama, winning five national titles in his 17 years with the Crimson Tide after winning one at LSU. That does not mean he did not boost the program and put it onto a trajectory that has lived 30 years later.
Saban produced multiple NFL talents while with MSU, starting with star receiver Muhsin Muhammad, drafted in the second round of the 1996 NFL Draft, before putting together a successful 14-year career.
Linebacker Julian Peterson might be the best player Saban ever coached at MSU. The No. 16 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, playing two years under Saban before becoming a five-time Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro on 2003.
The talent that transcended into the NFL is something that boosted the outlook of Spartan football to the rest of the country and future recruits. Players started to view East Lansing as a prime destination to win big and flourish to the next level. Saban was a big help getting the program here.
Saban would leave the program at the end of the '99 regular season to pursue his next coaching venture at LSU. His final game was a 35-28 win over Penn State before Bobby Williams became the Spartans' coach for a Citrus Bowl win over Florida.
Ensure that you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our electric community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.