MSU Football Gains Surprise Edge from Rivals' Stumble

The Spartans have a chance to defeat the Michigan Wolverines in their rivalry game this year, and it is becoming more than just a dream that is far away and lofty; it is turning into a reality that could be coming closer by the day.

Why? Because the 16th-ranked Michigan Wolverines almost lost in their season opener to the Western Michigan Broncos. The Broncos are in the same conference as the Toledo Rockets that the Spartans just defeated. The same Broncos that are supposed to be in a competitive conference with the Rockets as one of their biggest competitors.

Michigan State’s Brady Pretzlaff, center, watches the Toledo quarterback during the first quarter on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Furthermore, it did not look as though the Wolverines were just caught off guard by a secretly great WMU team. There were three reasons that they fell, and those are the three things that could lead to MSU getting the win later in the season. Fans , it is time to get your hopes up, even if just a little bit.

Instant Observation Number One: Penalties Galore

Western Michigan linebacker Dillon Moore (12), and defensive end KJ Burley (15) tackle Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The biggest need for MSU going into their rivalry game will be to have a clean game against the Wolverines. They will be able to pull away in total yardage simply by not drawing flags.

This is because Michigan had nearly 10 penalties in the game. Double digits. They are supposed to be a much more disciplined team than that, and over the course of the games that will take place between now and the rivalry game, they might be able to fix that, but if they play as sloppily as they did today, MSU has more than a fighting chance.

Instant Observation Number Two: Special Teams Matter

Michigan wide receiver Andrew Marsh (3) runs against Western Michigan cornerback Jordon Thomas (13) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Broncos were able to get close to a win not by scoring touchdowns in the slog of a game they played against Michigan; they were able to close because they got into field goal range enough times to get four field goals from their kicker.

MSU was able to score five field goals from their kicker, Liam Boyd, so it is already proven that MSU can get the ball in range for kicks. They will then be able to do that just as well as the Broncos did against Michigan, which improves their odds further.

Instant Observation Number Three: Defense Wins

Western Michigan linebacker Justyce Betts (10) breaks a pass intended for Michigan wide receiver JJ Buchanan (6) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Wolverines offense was messy beyond just the penalties. They had three turnovers: one interception and two fumbles. The second fumble changed the tide of the game right at the end and gave WMU the dagger to almost finish the game. The only reason Michigan won was because of a controversial call that gave Michigan one second left on the clock and one more chance to get a miracle touchdown. They got the miracle, but they can't rely on that happening again.

Aside from the miracle they just could not get anything going. MSU needs to not give Michigan any wiggle room for momentum. It worked for the Broncos when they almost won, and it can work for MSU to get their first win against the Wolverines in years. The Spartans have a chance, and more than that they have a fighting chance.