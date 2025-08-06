The Outlook for This MSU Freshman DB
Jonathan Smith and the Michigan State Spartans did an admirable job recruiting when they took over in November of 2023.
The Spartans' 2024 high school recruiting class was decimated after Mel Tucker’s termination, so Smith worked quickly to fill the class and recuperate all the losses.
The 2025 class was Smith’s first opportunity to bring in his own players after extensive research and evaluation, and he did a solid job. The Spartans’ 2025 recruiting class ranked 42nd in the nation and 16th in the Big Ten on 247Sports.
Those numbers may not blow anyone away, but Smith did a nice job finding under-the-radar talent and some blue-chip players.
Among that talent was George Mullins, a three-star defensive back from Florida. Mullins committed to MSU during Smith’s hot stretch in June of 2024.
That June does not compare to this year, but landing a player like Mullins in that stretch of time was still impressive.
Mullins was the ninth-best player in the Spartans’ 2025 class, and he enrolled in East Lansing in January.
He was a multi-sport athlete at South Sumter High School, and he also starred on the basketball court and competed in track and field for the Florida school.
Mullins offers the Spartans a versatile defensive back who can play cornerback or safety if needed. He is tall and long at 6-foot-2 and 191 pounds, giving him a good starting physical base.
Will Mullins see the field during his freshman season? It is not likely, as there will be several defensive backs ahead of him on the depth chart.
However, several freshman defensive backs saw the field for Smith’s team last season, including Justin Denson Jr. and Andrew Brinson IV.
If Mullins develops quicker than the staff expects, it would not be surprising to see him earn some run towards the end of the season.
The Spartans can allow Mullins to develop during practices and see the defensive scheme from the sidelines on Saturdays, which is a fine luxury to have when it comes to young talent.
Mullins is an intriguing defensive prospect, and he has the chance to be a fine contributor down the line. Will we see any flashes this year?
