Grading MSU Football's 3 Phases From Preventable Loss to Washington

Michigan State has to win on the margins to win games. The losses on the margins cost the Spartans a win on Saturday.

MSU dropped their Week 11 game to Washington, 21-14 . A victory was there for the taking, but the Spartans missed opportunity after opportunity and made a few big mistakes to cough up the game. Here's how each phase graded out for Michigan State in Game 10 of the season.

Offense: D

The final grade is a "D" because of the relatively promising start, but the grade in crunch time is pretty firmly in "F" territory. There is a very good chance that MSU wins this game if starting quarterback Alessio Milivojevic doesn't get hurt. Backup Cam Fancher was able to finish off the second touchdown drive, but the offense never really got off the ground while he was in the game.

Absolutely nothing went well during the fourth quarter. Michigan State got three shots with the ball during a tie game in the final frame. It ran nine offensive plays for nine yards across three drives. One of those opportunities came after Washington muffed a punt. MSU only got one yard on that drive and made Liam Boyd attempt a 50-yard field goal in cold conditions. Boyd missed, but it's largely on the offense for not making the kick easier.

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald checks on injured quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) during a game against Washington at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026 | | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Michigan State didn't pick up a first down in the fourth quarter until its final drive. Even then, the Spartans needed some fourth-down conversions to move the chains a few times. It never felt like the drive had any real chance of resulting in a touchdown, though, and it ended with tight end Carson Gulker coughing up the ball while MSU was approaching midfield.

Lest we forget about Fancher's interception, too. That happened towards the end of the third quarter while Michigan State was firmly in field-goal range. It was a matter of Fancher just trying to do too much and trying to throw the ball away while wrapped up, but he wasn't able to get any power under his throw, and UW linebacker Jacob Manu made a pretty good play tracking it down. Still, the mental lapse from Fancher there cost MSU three points.

Defense: B+

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Michigan State's defense has been playing well enough to give the offense enough opportunity to win games. The game at Michigan may have been this unit's masterpiece, but the defense's performance was of high quality as well. Given all the injuries the unit is still dealing with, only allowing 21 points is a fine day.

The big mistake, though, was Kenny Soares Jr.'s flag for roughing the passer. That happened on a third-and-10 later on in the first quarter, breathing new life into a Washington drive that would've ended with its punter kicking it away inside or close to its own end zone. The Huskies scored a touchdown five plays later. That looms large in a game decided by seven points.

Still, it was a decent day on that side of the ball. Michigan State's back end had trouble with Washington receivers getting separation deep or getting behind everyone entirely during the first half, but Joe Rossi was able to adjust things and shore that issue up later on. There were still some explosive pass plays, but those seemed to be "good defense, better offense" type of plays.

MSU's defense now ranks 41st nationally in yardage. The Spartans have allowed only 19.8 points in their last four games after allowing no fewer than 27 points in their first five games against Power Four competition.

Special Teams: C

Michigan State kicker Liam Boyd (37) kicks off during a game against Washington at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

This wasn't a super great day for Michigan State's special teams units, either. The highlight was Washington's muffed punt, but that is more UW screwing up than MSU doing anything special. It was a pretty smart play by long snapper Nick Duzansky to knock back the returner and make the fumble recovery simple for freshman Adam Shaw.

Boyd's 50-yarder is certainly forgivable, but it still felt a little bit surprising. It was the first time Boyd had actually missed all year. Every other unsuccessful field goal had been blocked.

MSU's special teams units were also called for two penalties. One was a holding call against Keshawn Williams in the third quarter that pushed the Spartans back from their own 36 to their own 26. The other was an illegal block in the back on Cam Stodghill. That felt especially costly, as it came before Michigan State's last-chance drive in the final minutes, pushing MSU back from the 20-yard line to its own 10.