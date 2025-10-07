How MSU Coach Jonathan Smith Has Fared Against UCLA
Michigan State will take on UCLA at home this week, looking to rebound from two consecutive losses.
A third straight defeat would send MSU’s season into a tailspin, leaving the pathway to three more wins looking more and more bleak. Spartan fans have seen a lot of losing in the last few seasons, and they are growing impatient.
Thankfully for that group, Spartan coach Jonathan Smith knows the team’s next opponent well.
Smith spent six seasons coaching the Oregon State Beavers, so he has had a few run-ins with the Bruins. Will that experience come in handy this Saturday in East Lansing?
Smith has a 2-0 record against UCLA in his coaching career, seeing the Bruins twice during his time leading the Beavers in Corvallis. Before he took over, Oregon State had won just one of its previous five games against the Bruins.
2019: Oregon State 48, UCLA 31
His first victory against UCLA came in 2019 on the road in a high-scoring affair. The Beavers went on to win the game, 48-31.
Smith’s Beavers had a great day throwing the football, as former NFL quarterback Jake Luton threw for 285 yards and five touchdowns. He connected with Isaiah Hodgins on three of those, and Hodgins has also since gone on to have moderate success at the professional level.
Running back Artavis Pierce had a big day, rushing for 119 yards and a touchdown. That victory gave the Beavers their second win of the season and dropped UCLA to 1-5.
2023: Oregon State 36, UCLA 24
Smith next saw the Bruins in 2023, his final year in Corvallis before leaving to coach MSU. His excellent team won that game by a final score of 36-24.
Smith put lots of players from this team into the NFL, including running back Damien Martinez and safety Kitan Oladapo. Spartan quarterback Aidan Chiles threw two passes for 16 yards and a touchdown to Spartan tight end Jack Velling in the contest.
While it is fun to point out that Smith has a 2-0 record against the Bruins, this team is far different than the ones of the past, and UCLA currently has an interim head coach.
UCLA is coming off an emotional upset victory over Penn State, so it will either carry that momentum into this game or have a major letdown.
However, Smith will know how UCLA has operated historically as a program, which should come in handy in some ways. We will see if his experience plays a factor on Saturday afternoon.
