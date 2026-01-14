MSU Set to Host Elite In-State EDGE on Visit

As the 2026 college football transfer portal window comes to a close, coaching staffs across the country are shifting their focus back to the high school recruiting trail as the 2027 cycle begins to intensify.

Michigan State and head coach Pat Fitzgerald hope to make significant progress with some of their top 2027 targets in the coming months, including a four-star in-state EDGE who is reportedly scheduled to visit East Lansing at the end of January.

Four-Star 2027 EDGE Set to Visit Michigan State

As first reported by SpartanMag.com’s Jason Killop, Michigan State is set to host Myles Smith, a four-star EDGE prospect from Farmington High School in Farmington, Michigan, on campus for a visit on Jan. 24.

Michigan State to host the state's No. 1 recruit EDGE Myles Smith later this month…



The visit will take place during one of two junior days Michigan State is expected to host this month, and Smith will be one of several talented prospects in East Lansing on the 24th.

Smith was among the first prospects Fitzgerald offered when he took over as Michigan State’s head coach in December, and the Spartans have worked quickly to establish themselves as a contender in his recruitment.

He is one of the top recruits in the 2027 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 195 overall player nationally, the No. 22 EDGE, and the No. 3 prospect from Michigan.

While the Spartans have certainly gained a lot of ground since offering him, Michigan is currently the leader in his recruitment, with Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine giving the Wolverines a 35.7% chance to land him.

Despite Michigan's lead, Smith hasn't set a commitment date, and there's no timeline for his decision. That gives Fitzgerald and his staff plenty of time to continue making progress with the four-star pass rusher, making his upcoming trip to East Lansing even more critical.

If Michigan State can make a strong impression on Smith during his January 24th visit, it should allow them to make significant progress in his recruitment and begin to separate themselves from the other programs pursuing him.

In the short time he has been the program’s head coach, Fitzgerald has already proven that he can recruit at a high level, as evidenced by the Spartans' impressive performance in the transfer portal.

Fitzgerald will likely be able to bring in a strong 2027 class for Michigan State, and landing Smith, who’s not only highly talented but also among the best players from Michigan, would be a strong start for the new head coach.

