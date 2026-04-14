MSU Hockey Set To Add First-Round Pick From Portal

Michigan State hockey is ready to load back up in the transfer portal.

The transfer portal for Division I men's ice hockey officially opened on Monday, and it hasn't taken long for the Spartans to make a splash. Multiple reports indicate that Arizona State forward Cullen Potter is entering the transfer portal and is expected to be headed to MSU. He has two more seasons of college eligibility left and will be a true junior in 2026-27.

Oct 3, 2025; Tempe, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Gavin McKenna (72) skates against Arizona State Sun Devils defender Cullen Potter (12) during the second period at Mullett Arena. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Potter was a one-time Michigan State commit for head coach Adam Nightingale , but he ended up flipping to the Sun Devils in the final moments before he signed in May 2024. Finally getting Potter, who was the 32nd overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft by the Calgary Flames, is a big boost for the Spartans.

Production hasn't been in question for Potter, either. This past season with ASU, Potter had 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists) in just 24 games. He didn't play enough games to qualify for the national leaderboard, but that 1.083 point-per-game pace would have been enough to tie him for 22nd in the nation.

More Background on Potter

Oct 3, 2025; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona State forward Cullen Potter (12) and Penn State Nittany Lions forward Aiden Fink (18) chase a puck during the first period at Mullett Arena. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Potter hails from Minneapolis and turned 19 in January. Like many of the American-born players Nightingale goes for, he went through the USNTDP system, which Nightingale has plenty of connections with by virtue of being the NTDP's head coach from 2020-22. Potter was on the USA under-17 and under-18 teams at different points.

His mother, Jenny, is also a four-time Olympic medalist in hockey. She helped lead the U.S. team to gold in 1998 in Nagano, silver in 2002 in Salt Lake City and 2010 in Vancouver, and then a bronze in 2006 in Turin. She was also the team's alternate captain during the 2010 Olympics.

Meaning for MSU

Michigan State's head coach Adam Nightingale looks on during the third period in the game against Ohio State on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rebuilding the top of the Michigan State attack is one of the top priorities for Nightingale this offseason. The Spartans' entire top front line of Daniel Russell, Charlie Stramel, and Porter Martone is all gone. Bringing in Potter, who faced elite competition in the NCHC and can be relied upon to give Michigan State a point per night, is a big step back in the right direction.

Potter isn't the only first-round draft pick coming in next season. The guy drafted two picks before him, goalie Joshua Ravensbergen , is also joining the program next season and has a clear path to the starting job after backup Melvin Strahl entered the portal and reportedly is headed to Minnesota.

Jun 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cullen Potter is selected as the 32nd overall pick to the Calgary Flames in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft at Peacock Theater. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images