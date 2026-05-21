MSU Hockey Primed To Have All-Time Collection of Talent

Michigan State hockey has already had some very, very talented rosters under Adam Nightingale.

The 2026-27 team might end up being one of the most absurd collections of talent in not just MSU history, but in college hockey history. There is a real chance that the Spartans will have as many as nine first-round picks on next year's roster after this year's NHL Draft in June.

Returning Players

Michigan State's Ryker Lee celebrates his goal against Minnesota during the first period on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A few of those first-rounders are going to be players returning from last year. Ryker Lee was picked 26th overall in last year's draft by the Nashville Predators. During his first season with the program, Lee was one of the team's most exciting players for his creativity in the offensive zone and stick-handling. Lee scored 15 goals with 15 assists (30 points) across 35 games.

Cayden Lindstrom is also returning. He went fourth overall in the 2024 draft, but injuries have derailed his career a bit. Lindstrom had three goals and seven assists (10 points) in 31 total appearances last year for MSU.

Portal Addition

Jun 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cullen Potter is interviewed after being selected as the 32nd overall pick to the Calgary Flames in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft at Peacock Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Nightingale also added another first-round pick from the transfer portal. That big addition is Arizona State transfer Cullen Potter , who was once committed to the Spartans in the past before flipping to ASU.

Potter ended up going 32nd overall in the first round last year to the Calgary Flames. He did well for himself with the Sun Devils, scoring 12 goals with 14 assists (26 points) before an injury kept him out of the later stages of the season.

Loaded Recruiting Class

Dec 31, 2025; St. Paul, Minnesota, USA; USA defensemen Chase Reid (25) celebrates his power play goal against Sweden with forward James Hagens (10) during the second period in group play during the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship at Grand Casino Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

Michigan State is probably going to get most of its first-rounders from its upcoming class. Topping the class is defenseman Chase Reid , who is being projected to go as early as the second overall pick this season to the San Jose Sharks.

Speaking of the Sharks, MSU is also bringing in goalie Joshua Ravensbergen , who went 30th overall to San Jose last season. He's the Spartans' answer to losing Trey Augustine to the professional ranks this offseason. The guy picked just before Ravensbergen, Mason West , is also headed to East Lansing next season.

Jun 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Joshua Ravensbergen arrives to the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft at Peacock Theater. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The most recent commitment has come from winger Ethan Belchetz , who is being projected by most to go in the middle of the first round. Belchetz was a point-per-game player with the Ontario Spitfires in the OHL this past season.

A few others are a bit more in question about whether they will be first-round picks. The Athletic released a mock draft on Tuesday that had two others on the fringe.

Michigan State's head coach Adam Nightingale talks to the team before the start of the second period of the Big Ten tournament game against Ohio State on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Incoming center Jack Hextall was mocked at 31st overall (the second-to-last pick of the first round). Winger Nikita Klepov is mocked at 33rd overall (the first pick of the second round).

Michigan State commit Tommy Bleyl is also mocked right there at 30th overall, but he is reportedly currently planning to spend another season in juniors before joining the Spartans for the 2027-28 season.

Michigan State's Cayden Lindstrom looks to pass against Michigan during the first period on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images