The Michigan State Athletics program is on the right track, and with what appears to be some stability in the Athletic Director’s office, and finally in the head basketball, football, and hockey coaching offices as well, this is a great time to be a Spartan.

Spartan Nation Speaks

As a lifelong Spartan and someone who has covered them intensely for 27 years, each week I take some of your emails for my mailbag and take you inside Spartan athletics. Thanks to all of you who email me at and don’t forget to put your name and town in the subject line, “Spartan Nation.”

Come on Tom

Hondo, I know Tom Izzo is your friend, and I know you love the man, but I am tired of big wins followed by dumb losses. There is no way we should have lost at Tennessee. Our guys are all injured; he is too tough. Marjorie W. Toledo, Ohio

Marjorie, do you know who Tom Izzo is? Have you followed him for any long? His teams are tough. He went on the road against a very good team, in a hostile environment, and lost. So what? Wins in March are what move Izzo, and this team will be better for that experience.

Would I have loved the win? Of course. But if he makes a Final Four in Detroit, no one will care that he lost at Tennessee in November.

Fitz Is My Man

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Hondo, I was not on board with Fitz; you talked me off the ledge, and now look what we are doing. With all of those injuries, this may have been the biggest win over Michigan ever, and I couldn't care less if we lose every game left this year. Pete R. Marquette, MI

Pete, I am not sure I would call it the biggest, but it is in my top five simply because of all that was against the Spartans. I have said it all along: I don’t like Pat Fitzgerald; I love him. Used to have him on my radio show when he was the head coach at Northwestern. He is one of us; he gets us, and he is a great fit.

He has to prove that he can effectively manage the windfall of NIL cash, but I am a believer, and I believe that he can.

In Nights We Trust!

Hondo, Adam Nightingale is doing a great job, but I am not gonna lie, skating to a tie with unranked Notre Dame concerns me that his teams play up or down to the competition. Thoughts? Raymond, D. Cheboygan, MI

Raymond, I love Cheboygan and had a great few days there the week before Labor Day. Let me make this very simple and easy for you. Nothing, not one little, tiny, minuscule thing about Nights should concern you. Nothing. So whatever is trying to concern you, throw it away as a dumb thought in the mind of a genius. You, being that genius.

He is a great gift to the Spartan Nation, and it is time he gets tied up long-term, so the only way he would consider leaving is for the NHL, and like Izzo, he has such a good deal here, he never leaves.

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