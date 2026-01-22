Why Landing 4-Star WR Gash So Important for MSU Football

There is one major battle remaining for Michigan State football in its 2026 recruiting class.

The Spartans are battling with Penn State for four-star wide receiver Samson Gash . He's still technically a verbal MSU commit, but he decided not to sign during the early period back in December, giving other programs more time to try and flip him. Gash's signing date of Feb. 4 is coming up, though.

Detroit Catholic Central's Samson Gash returns a punt during the 52nd annual Prep Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2024, at Ford Field in Detroit. | Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I still consider myself committed but I am weighing all options right now," Gash told Rivals last week.

Michigan State and head coach Pat Fitzgerald need to retain Gash for several reasons. Finishing off this recruitment would go a long way in helping establish the Spartans' new identity, and there's also the simple fact that Gash is just a very talented prospect.

In-State Identity

Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses fans during a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center. Fitzgerald had been formally introduced earlier that day. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

One thing on Fitzgerald's list of goals is to re-establish Michigan State as a place where top local talent goes. He and his staff are on the road right now, and a lot of the players the Spartans have been offering are recruits from Michigan and its bordering states (particularly the Chicago area).

Keeping Gash, who first committed to MSU while Jonathan Smith was the head coach back in June 2025, would help send that message. Gash attends Detroit Catholic Central, which just won the MHSAA Division I state championship.

Putting pen to paper with Gash wouldn't just get Michigan State the No. 6 recruit in Michigan, according to the 247Sports Composite. It would also begin the process of building a new pipeline between the Spartans and one of the state's top breeders of football talent.

More of the best players in Michigan are going elsewhere. Ahead of incoming QB Kayd Coffman at No. 5, the top four players are going to North Carolina, Notre Dame, Notre Dame, and Georgia, respectively. MSU's rival, Michigan, only took one high school recruit from its own state this year, and it was QB Tommy Carr, the grandson of former head coach Lloyd Carr. The path is open for Fitzgerald and MSU to take back some control here, and it begins with Gash.

Outright Talent

Detroit Catholic Central (5) Samson Gash runs into the end zone for his teams second score of the game as East Kentwood (2) Jaziel Negron defends during the first half of the MHSAA Division 1 football semifinals between Detroit Catholic Central and East Kentwood et Jackson High School in Jackson on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is also the part that Gash is talented enough to be a candidate to play immediately. He's ranked 382nd overall in the class of 2026, which puts him at 55th among all wide receivers.

Gash's speed is the type of thing that gives him some sky-high potential. His bio on 247Sports says that he can run a 100-meter dash in only 10.41. Gash, listed at 6-foot-0 and 180 pounds, would also need to add some weight before becoming a top option in college, but that can be developed over the course of an offseason.

Additionally, wide receiver is a real question mark for Michigan State at the moment. That's especially so on the exterior. MSU brought back slot receiver Chrishon McCray , but lost X and Z receivers Nick Marsh and Omari Kelly.

The most direct replacements have been Michigan transfer Fredrick Moore and Notre Dame transfer KK Smith . Both of those guys were backups at their previous schools, though, so it's tough to project right now how they'll do immediately. Adding Gash into the fold would certainly increase the level of competition in the room, led by retained wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins .

Michigan State mascot Sparty carries a flag during the Spartans' game against UCLA on Oct. 11, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

