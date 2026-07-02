How MSU's Cam Ward Can Unlock Potential This Season
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The Spartans are hoping to get past the hump and make it into the Elite Eight or better this year, with the ultimate goal being a championship, and they definitely have the roster to do so.
They have a leader in Jeremy Fears Jr., who might not have stayed this year but was committed enough to the team to return, and he single-handedly raised MSU's ceiling.
They also have Coen Carr, the team's biggest hype man, who has only a few things to work on. In tough moments, he can get the team back on track.
The third piece the Spartans have is a familiar name: Cam Ward was on his way to being one of the best young players on the team, and he will continue to grow this year.
What Cam Ward Was Doing Last Year
- Ward played only 15 minutes per game last year, so he did not get to shoot the ball often, especially from three, yet he kept his shooting percentage above 50% at 58.9%.
- He averaged 5.1 points per game and was a consistent young piece who could be relied on by the more experienced players like Carr and Fears Jr. to get a good two-point bucket when given the ball.
- The biggest thing he struggled with was free throws. He may not have had many because of his time on the court, but he only made 51% of them, which is far too low.
- However, that is a problem likely to be fixed with the help of teammate Fears Jr., who is one of the best free-throw shooters in the nation, and coach Tom Izzo, who will not let anything slide this offseason.
Cam Ward's Path This Year
- The numbers from last year were expected to be rough to some capacity, as it was Ward's first season in college, and there will almost always be a learning curve when entering a higher level.
- However, this means that the rough stuff is starting to get out of the way, and the improvements will be coming, taking the struggles he has, such as free throws or shooting more three-point shots, and making them good parts of his game.
- Furthermore, his immaculate two-point game will continue to improve, and come March Madness, he will likely be the team's most consistent weapon, sealing games and pushing the team deeper into the tournament, possibly the championship.
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Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.