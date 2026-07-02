How MSU's Cam Ward Can Unlock Potential This Season

The Spartans are hoping to get past the hump and make it into the Elite Eight or better this year, with the ultimate goal being a championship, and they definitely have the roster to do so.

They have a leader in Jeremy Fears Jr., who might not have stayed this year but was committed enough to the team to return, and he single-handedly raised MSU's ceiling.

Michigan State basketball players Coen Carr, left, and Jeremy Fears Jr., right, have a laugh talking about their coach Tom Izzo during a press conference at Capital One Arena in Washington DC on Thursday, March 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

They also have Coen Carr , the team's biggest hype man, who has only a few things to work on . In tough moments, he can get the team back on track.

The third piece the Spartans have is a familiar name: Cam Ward was on his way to being one of the best young players on the team, and he will continue to grow this year.

What Cam Ward Was Doing Last Year

Mar 21, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Cam Ward (3) shoots while defended by Louisville Cardinals forward Khani Rooths (9) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ward played only 15 minutes per game last year, so he did not get to shoot the ball often, especially from three, yet he kept his shooting percentage above 50% at 58.9%.

He averaged 5.1 points per game and was a consistent young piece who could be relied on by the more experienced players like Carr and Fears Jr. to get a good two-point bucket when given the ball.

Oct 28, 2025; Hartford, CT, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Cam Ward (3) shoots a free throw during the second half against the Connecticut Huskies at PeoplesBank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest thing he struggled with was free throws. He may not have had many because of his time on the court, but he only made 51% of them, which is far too low.

However, that is a problem likely to be fixed with the help of teammate Fears Jr., who is one of the best free-throw shooters in the nation, and coach Tom Izzo , who will not let anything slide this offseason.

Cam Ward's Path This Year

Michigan State's Cam Ward celebrates with fans after the Spartans victory over Arkansas on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The numbers from last year were expected to be rough to some capacity, as it was Ward's first season in college, and there will almost always be a learning curve when entering a higher level.

However, this means that the rough stuff is starting to get out of the way, and the improvements will be coming, taking the struggles he has, such as free throws or shooting more three-point shots, and making them good parts of his game.

Mar 8, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Cam Ward (3) dribbles against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Furthermore, his immaculate two-point game will continue to improve, and come March Madness, he will likely be the team's most consistent weapon, sealing games and pushing the team deeper into the tournament, possibly the championship.