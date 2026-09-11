2 Bold Predictions for Michigan State's Week 2 Matchup

The Spartans are well on their way to an improved season if they continue playing as they did against the Toledo Rockets in the season opener, as long as they improve before tougher games on the schedule arrive.

However, those tough games are yet to come, and the Spartans still have one more out-of-conference game in their favor, which opens the door for the outlandish in their Week 2 matchup against the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

Kentucky Wildcats defensive lineman Mi'Quise Humphrey-Grace (90) pressures Eastern Michigan quarter back Noah Kim during the Wildcats' 48-23 win at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the possibilities seemed endless in Week 1, they have come crashing back to reality; however, MSU still has a lot of talent that could do outlandish things against the Eagles.

Outlandish Take No. 1: Marvis Parrish Has 100 Yards Rushing

Michigan State running back Marvis Parrish (21) runs for s first down against Toledo safety Kaleb Hutchinson (17) during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Marvis Parrish already had a sneakily good game in MSU's season opener against the Rockets, averaging 4.7 yards per carry, which was more than anyone on the team, even the workhorse who is the engine of the offense, Cam Edwards.

He will be MSU's secret weapon on offense this year and the player most likely to take over for Edwards if he gets injured.

Michigan State's Marvis Parrish runs the ball during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

To begin with, Edwards has already had a few injury scares that have led to him either getting up slowly after a rush or getting off the field slowly when being subbed out. Neither is good, but a lighter workload in Week 2 could help. Should that happen, Parrish could absolutely go for 100 or more yards.

Yet even if Edwards does not stay completely out of the game due to injury concerns and a need for rest, MSU could still play it safe and split the workload between the two rushers, which would once again give Parrish plenty of opportunity to rack up yards left and right. It's a bit outlandish, but it's very possible.

Outlandish Take No. 2: Alessio Milivojevic Has 400 Yards

Sep 4, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) uns with the ball during the game against the Toledo Rockets at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alessio Milivojevic could very well find many more pass attempts in Week 2 due to the aforementioned injury scares with Edwards, as well as his already stellar play.

With 34 attempts, he had 26 completions last weekend for 247 yards, and there were a multitude of dropped passes from receivers that would have pushed that number closer to 300 yards passing. Add in some adjustments on offense to allow for the deep ball more often, as he only attempted one deep ball against Toledo, and Milivojevic could easily reach 400 yards total against the Eagles.