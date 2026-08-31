How MSU's Milivojevic Can Raise Ceiling in 2026

There is a lot that could go wrong this season, but even more than that, there is a lot to have hope for. There is a world where things can go right just as much as there is a world where things can go wrong.

It has already been discussed what the limits of the team's improvement could be, reaching a possible double-digit win season, but what would be the limit of the most important player on the team, Alessio Milivojevic? How far could his growth go in just a single season?

Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic throws a pass during football practice on Monday, Aug. 17, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What is expected of him this year for his season to be a success is that he improve one aspect of his game, which is the rushing game , but there are so many more areas that he could improve to make MSU something to be afraid of come next season. Two are more important than the rest.

The Best Possible Improvement for Milivojevic

Nov 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) runs past Maryland linebacker Daniel Wingate (1) for a first down in the third quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it was just mentioned that his rushing game is a point of emphasis, it is realistic that he can simply keep his rushing yards positive. He can get 10 to 20 yards per game behind an improving offensive line.

But what if he could do more than that? There is a chance that happens, as he showed flashes of his rushing ability last year when he wasn't getting sacked, and if he can tap into that every game behind improved protection, he could become a dual threat with 50+ rushing yards a game. It's unrealistic, but in the best-case scenario, it is definitely possible.

Staying on His Feet

Nov 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) breaks a tackle from Maryland defensive lineman Sidney Stewart (29) in the third quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of the offensive line, Milivojevic should not be hitting the ground as often this year, but the line will not be perfect, and some sacks will still get through. It is inevitable, but just how much can Milivojevic tone down the effects of the sack?

In his four starts last year, Milivojevic was sacked 14 times, an average of around three per game. Some games against lighter competition could end up with zero, but could Milivojevic average only one sack a game?

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Ethan Hurkett (49) looks to sack Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) Nov. 22, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The answer is yes, in a best-case scenario that includes a better version of his rushing ability and an offensive line playing at its best. This, alongside his experience in a collapsing pocket, which helps him get the ball out quickly, means Milivojevic could be hitting the ground much less this season.