It is no secret that the Spartans are in a rebuilding year this year, but there have at least been bright spots in nearly all units on the team-tight ends, quarterbacks, linebackers, kickers, every position has had at least one person shine recently.

But going into MSU's game against the Illinois Fighting Illini , it did not seem like the wide receiver room had any bright spots to look at, aside from maybe Rodney Bullard Jr., but he had not been having the best set of games going into the Illinois match.

However, one player in particular was able to stand out a bit against the Fighting Illini, though he has not been getting much recognition since the game because of the way the game ended . That player is Fredrick Moore.

What Fredrick Moore Looked Like Against Illinois

Michigan State’s Fredrick Moore, right, celebrates his touchdown with Rodney Bullard Jr. during the fourth quarter against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For starters, Moore's stats at face value do not look to be all that great, and to most it would not stand out at first glance. He had two receptions for 42 yards and one touchdown on the day.

He surprisingly had the second-best mark for receiving yards against Illinois with his 42 yards, only being outdone by tight end Jayden Savoury, who had 49, while nobody else had above 36. Most did not even reach the 30-yard mark.

Michigan State’s Fredrick Moore runs after a catch against Illinois during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But the most important thing that stood out about Fredrick Moore against the Fighting Illini was the touchdown catch that he was able to haul in. For one, it was one of the first touchdowns that Spartan fans were able to see for a while after the offensive issues that had been prevailing in weeks prior.

For two, though, he was the only receiver to get a touchdown grab on the day. Every single other touchdown on the team went to running back Jaziun Patterson, who deserves every honorable mention he can get, but it helps Moore stand out, too.

Michigan State’s Fredrick Moore catches a touchdown against Illinois during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moore is a junior and will be able to have another year with the Spartans, maybe even more if he can find a way to fight for more eligibility, and he could be a bright spot in the Spartans' near future under Allesio Milivojevic.

But the only thing that will really matter in the here and now is how he is able to perform in MSU's upcoming games against Northwestern , UCLA, his former team, Michigan, and more. If he can continue to be one of MSU's top receivers, then MSU's near future will be much bolstered.