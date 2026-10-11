Spartan Sundays: Why MSU's 2-Point Conversion Was Doomed From Start

EAST LANSING — A weird, back-and-forth game between Michigan State and Illinois came down to one play on Saturday. It was doomed from the very start.

MSU scored a touchdown during the first overtime of its game against Illinois. Even before the Spartans punched it in, they had already decided that the game would end right there.

Michigan State’s Jayden Savoury, right, is hit by Illinois’ Xavier Scott on a two point conversion attempt during overtime on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"We were going for two," starting quarterback Alessio Milivojevic said postgame. "We discussed it. It was 100% something that was going to happen... We trusted our guys to go win that game. I mean, being aggressive, it happens."

The play probably stood little chance the moment Milivojevic motioned out like a wide receiver, which is basically Michigan State lighting up a neon sign saying "we're going to do something weird" on its sideline before the play. Illinois' defensive line and secondary completely sat on Milivojevic motioning back to get the ball after the snap, and tight end Jayden Savoury wasn't even able to get his route to the end zone before the ball got thrown his way.

MICHIGAN STATE FAILS TO CONVERT THE TWO-POINT ATTEMPT, AND ILLINOIS WINS A THRILLER IN EAST LANSING! pic.twitter.com/Sh1nMrWIXo — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 10, 2026

Final score: Illinois 38, Michigan State 37 .

This game ultimately came down to one play, and MSU certainly wants it back. Let's take a closer look.

Two-Point Decision Was Justified. Play Call? Not So Much

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald leads his team out of the tunnel against Illinois at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

There is plenty of reason to go for two in that situation. Michigan State's defense was decimated by injuries on Saturday and allowed Illinois to score on its first overtime play. The offense also hummed throughout the second half, scoring 24 points in the third and fourth quarters and totaling 234 yards.

A counterargument would be that Illinois had a backup true freshman quarterback in the game and that making him lead another red zone drive would be best, but again, that backup, Michael Clayton II, had thrown two touchdown passes against the Spartan defense already. Putting it on the offense was probably the right move.

Michigan State running back Jaziun Patterson (4) scores a touchdown against Illinois at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The head-scratching play call is honestly unfortunate for offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan , who had called a great game and used creativity at the right moments up to that point. MSU's conventional stuff worked relatively well in the second half and overtime, though.

Some of this is perhaps "hindsight is 20/20," but Milivojevic had completed 84.6% of his passes, and running back Jaziun Patterson's last 15 rushes either gained at least three yards or were touchdowns.

Michigan State’s Jaziun Patterson, right, celebrates his touchdown against Illinois during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What's extra maddening is that Patterson wasn't even in the game for the two-point try. That 15-carry streak says giving him the ball would've been a good idea, but he was also just the Spartans' best player on Saturday. He had 118 yards from scrimmage (92 rushing, 26 receiving) and four total touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving). Maybe Illinois' defense would've sat on a Patterson carry if that were the call, but the threat of that should've at least been there.

Instead, backup Marvis Parrish technically lined up at quarterback after Milivojevic motioned to the left. The odds of the game being in Parrish's hands as a true sophomore were likely zero, and that's something Illinois' defense probably knew. He had only gotten two touches all day.

Michigan State running back Marvis Parrish (21) runs for s first down against Toledo safety Kaleb Hutchinson (17) during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's probably the most baffling substitution Michigan State will make all season. The Spartans had a real hot hand to turn to with the game on the line, and that player spent the game-defining play watching from the sideline. Patterson had already reached the end zone several times this year on direct snaps or wildcat looks. It's no knock on Parrish, but having Patterson out there would've caused a lot more conflict for Illinois' defense.

How Loss Further Damages MSU

Michigan State’s head coach Pat Fitzgerald leaves the field after the Spartans loss to Illinois in overtime on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

MSU is now staring down the reality of a 2-4 overall record and a 0-3 mark in Big Ten play. This game against Illinois was also about as winnable as it gets for Michigan State within the conference. Northwestern has been playing like a top-25 team so far this year. No. 21 UCLA just went into Autzen Stadium and beat 13th-ranked Oregon. The Spartans are still an obvious underdog in Ann Arbor. Oregon will almost certainly have Dante Moore back by the time it comes to MSU.

Washington and Rutgers are probably the only truly gettable foes for the rest of the way. A final record of 3-9 or even 2-10 feels like a real possibility for Michigan State right now. That's what makes the two-point conversion falling face-first hurt so much -- this might've been the Spartans' best shot at a victory for at least a month. Odds at a bowl game at this point are basically zilch. It's sort of about avoiding "all-time bad" status at this point with this season.