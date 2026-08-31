UAB vs. Illinois Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1

The Illinois Fighting Illini strung together their third straight winning season under Bret Bielema in 2025, going 9-4 overall and 5-4 in Big Ten play, capped off with a win in the Music City Bowl.

They'll look to take a step forward in 2026, and they'll begin their season on Thursday night when they face the UAB Blazers.

UAB is looking to welcome a new era in Alex Mortensen's first full year as head coach. He took over last season after the team moved on from former head coach Trent Dilfer. In the final six games of the season, Mortensen led UAB to a 2-4 record.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Week 1 showdown on Thursday night.

UAB vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

UAB +27.5 (-110)

Illinois -27.5 (-112)

Moneyline

UAB +1700

Illinois N/A

Total

OVER 55.5 (-109)

UNDER 55.5 (-110)

UAB vs. Illinois How to Watch

Date: Thursday, September 3

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Gies Memorial Stadium

How to Watch (TV): BTN

UAB record: 0-0

Illinois record: 0-0

UAB vs. Illinois Betting Trends

UAB is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 6-4 in UAB's last 10 games

Illinois is 6-4 ATS in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 6-4 in Illinois' last 10 games

UAB vs. Illinois Key Player to Watch

Katin Houser, QB - Illinois Fighting Illini

Illinois' transfer quarterback, Katin Houser, is going to be one of the more fascinating quarterbacks in the Big Ten this season. He began his career at Michigan State, but then transferred to East Carolina, where he started the past two seasons. Last year, he completed 65.9% of passes for 3,300 yards, 19 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Can he bring that level of play again in 2026 now that he's back playing in the Big Ten?

UAB vs. Illinois Prediction and Best Bet

I have a lot of questions about the Illinois defense this season. They were one of the worst defenses in the country last year, ranking 120th in defensive success rate, and then they lost their two best players, Gabe Jacas and Miles Scott, to the NFL Draft. They then did little in the transfer portal to fix their roster on that side of the ball, which makes me concerned about their chances of covering this big number against a UAB team that is getting a fresh start in Mortensen's first year as head coach.

Illinois will win this game, but I think the betting market is undervaluing the Blazers' chances of covering this spread. I'll take the points with UAB.

Pick: UAB +27.5 (-110) via Caesars

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