How MSU's Jaziun Patterson Performed in Expanded Role

The Spartans suffered one of, if not their biggest, losses of the year against the Nebraska Cornhuskers when they had to see star rusher Cam Edwards leave the field for what would be the final time of the season, as his injury was severe enough to take away his availability for the rest of the year.

MSU has built much of its game plan week in and week out to focus around Edwards, and without him, the team may have to shift to another means of production besides rushing the ball. They have tried to do that, but the pass attack has not been fruitful , and the only solid unit has been the special teams.

Michigan State’s Liam Boyd kicks a field goal against Nebraska during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With this in mind, so fans don't lose too much patience with the team, the focus will shift back to MSU's backup running back Jaziun Patterson, who is being thrust into the spotlight after not expecting starting-level playing time this year.

How did Patterson perform in his first game as the Spartans' lead back against the Wisconsin Badgers, and what can he improve going forward?

How Patterson Performed in His First Expanded Role

Oct 3, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Jaziun Patterson (4) rushes with the football during the fourth quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patterson had plenty of opportunities to get things going against the Badgers, being given 18 carries on the day that could have turned into something great. Unfortunately, like the rest of the offense, he could not get much going.

He only had 62 yards on the day, averaging about 3.4 yards a carry, which was worse efficiency than what the Spartans hoped for, and without a great performance from him, MSU could not really get the ball to move at all.

Michigan State’s Jaziun Patterson runs for a gain against Nebraska during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Patterson Could Have Big Role

It is not all Patterson's fault, though, as his struggle is partly due to injuries the team is currently facing on offense. Some offensive linemen are injured, and when starters miss time, it can essentially kill the opportunity rushers have in East Lansing, as usually only the full starting unit is able to really keep defenses out of the pocket for long.

The thing is, though, that to learn from the experience and keep moving forward, the offensive line can't hold Patterson back, as he needs to keep going forward regardless. He was talented enough to get on Iowa's roster before coming to MSU, and he is talented enough to do great things if he can tap into it. Patterson could be a key piece for the Spartans moving forward.