Michigan State Special Teams Summary: Week 5 Against Wisconsin

The Spartans had an awful day against the Wisconsin Badgers in a game that really needed to be a turnaround for the team, and afterward, there was very little to be appreciative of despite how MSU looked early in the season.

Some fans are starting to lose patience with the team. The offense looks like one of the worst in recent memory, driven by questionable coaching decisions , and the defense is injured beyond what anyone should be seeing this early in the year, leading to poor play.

Oct 3, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So now that the team is looking to be in a despairing state already, it is time to keep some hope, even if it is in the small things, and that should start in MSU's special teams, which have been one of the few bright spots to see in East Lansing.

Special Teams Summary: Punting

Michigan State’s Liam Boyd, center, celebrates with Rhys Dakin, left, after Boyd made a field goal against Toledo during the fourth quarter on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For starters, the Spartans need to utilize their punter, Rhys Dakin, more, as he is one of the best punters in the Big Ten and incredibly reliable in high-pressure situations.

One tough situation this week came on MSU's first drive of the game, when they went for a fourth-down conversion despite being seven yards away from the first-down line and far from the goal line.

Michigan State's Rhys Dakin punts the ball during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

They should have trusted Dakin and kept the game more competitive by pinning the Badgers close to their own goal line and giving the defense a shot, but they instead went for the conversion and failed. Dakin is a bright spot on the team; he averaged over 50 yards a punt against Wisconsin, and he needs to be kept in mind more often from now on.

Special Teams Summary: Kicking

Sep 19, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans kicker Liam Boyd (37) kicks against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once again, the Spartans have a great player they haven't fully utilized in Liam Boyd, as he has been nearly automatic when given the opportunity to kick and made his only kick of the game from 31 yards.

While it is a bit harder to get into field goal range than to let Dakin punt, some points are better than none, and it's better to use Boyd than to get nothing at all on a drive.

Special Teams Summary: Returning

Sep 19, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Williams (32) runs with the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The return squad has essentially been the same all year, and there is little to talk about. They are good but not great, and they give MSU decent field position but nothing special; they continued that against Wisconsin with an average of 11 yards per punt return and 21.5 yards per kick return.