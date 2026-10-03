Spartan Nation Losing Patience After Blowout Wisconsin Loss
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Michigan State fell to Wisconsin 31-3. Here's how Spartan Nation took it.
Social Media Reacts to MSU vs. Wisconsin: First Quarter
Going into the first quarter of MSU's second Big Ten game of the season, both the players and head coach Pat Fitzgerald had a lot they needed to prove right out of the gate to get Spartan Nation back on their side.
Unfortunately for everybody involved, and it was likely in part to the mass amount of injuries to the defense, MSU started out the game by letting up 14 points in the first quarter with zero responses.
Being down 14 going into the second quarter was not what anybody wanted to see, but it was sadly what most people expected, and going into the second quarter, optimism was hard to come by.
Social Media Reacts to MSU vs. Wisconsin: Second Quarter
Things improved in the second quarter, as the Spartans were able to get some good stuff going on defense. They only allowed three points for the entire quarter to go into the half with only 17 points given to the Badgers.
On the other hand though, MSU could not really get anything going on offense for the majority of the quarter, which was disappointing. They did manage to get a field goal to keep the deficit at 14 points total, but that was not enough for anybody watching.
Social Media Reacts to MSU vs. Wisconsin: Third Quarter
The third quarter continued everything that had worried Spartans fans over the first half. The defense was still doing wonderful, and they contained the Badgers to only one score in the quarter, yet the deficit increased overall because the offense failed to get a half-decent drive going.
Going into the future, the biggest worry of the team has switched from what the defense can do, as they are putting MSU into winnable games, and now into what the offense can do, as they are not quite capitalizing like they need to. Fitzgerald was taking some heat as well.
Social Media Reacts to MSU vs. Wisconsin: Fourth Quarter
The final quarter was essentially a mimic of the third quarter, and overall the Spartans were disappointing. Sure, defense and special teams were able to play decently well, though 31 points allowed is, of course, not amazing. It at least allows the game to be competitive, but the offense needed to do more. 31-3 is not acceptable. Spartan Nation reflected the sentiment and continued to increase the heat on the team.
It was an ugly contest for MSU, and they will look to rebound.
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Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.