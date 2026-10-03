Spartan Nation Losing Patience After Blowout Wisconsin Loss

Michigan State fell to Wisconsin 31-3. Here's how Spartan Nation took it.

Social Media Reacts to MSU vs. Wisconsin: First Quarter

Going into the first quarter of MSU's second Big Ten game of the season, both the players and head coach Pat Fitzgerald had a lot they needed to prove right out of the gate to get Spartan Nation back on their side.

MSU gotta lock in.. — 𝘾𝙤𝙘𝙤 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙚 ♧ 💌 (@BlondedSapphic) October 3, 2026

Unfortunately for everybody involved, and it was likely in part to the mass amount of injuries to the defense, MSU started out the game by letting up 14 points in the first quarter with zero responses.

Will MSU football ever be 6-6 average again? — The Wolf of Sparty (@TheWolfofSparty) October 3, 2026

Being down 14 going into the second quarter was not what anybody wanted to see, but it was sadly what most people expected, and going into the second quarter, optimism was hard to come by.

Im surprised you ever thought MSU gonna do anything. — Will Haley (@willie_quatro) October 3, 2026

This MSU Football product is trash man. I feel like we get worse each week — Ty (@Ty_Chandler13) October 3, 2026

Social Media Reacts to MSU vs. Wisconsin: Second Quarter

Things improved in the second quarter, as the Spartans were able to get some good stuff going on defense. They only allowed three points for the entire quarter to go into the half with only 17 points given to the Badgers.

On the other hand though, MSU could not really get anything going on offense for the majority of the quarter, which was disappointing. They did manage to get a field goal to keep the deficit at 14 points total, but that was not enough for anybody watching.

msu has gotten to be the worst football team in college football they make michigan look like contenders. — peyton (@Stan_ntheman) October 3, 2026

Kick a fg on 4th & 1 down 17 strikes me as nonsensical & risk adverse behavior. I’m pretty much out on Fitzgerald & this era of msu. — Avid Sports Reader (@avidsportsrdr) October 3, 2026

Social Media Reacts to MSU vs. Wisconsin: Third Quarter

The third quarter continued everything that had worried Spartans fans over the first half. The defense was still doing wonderful, and they contained the Badgers to only one score in the quarter, yet the deficit increased overall because the offense failed to get a half-decent drive going.

Going into the future, the biggest worry of the team has switched from what the defense can do, as they are putting MSU into winnable games, and now into what the offense can do, as they are not quite capitalizing like they need to. Fitzgerald was taking some heat as well.

He was a bad hire from the start. Total dumb MSU move. We can never figure it out — Realtor Nick Oosting (@NickOosting) October 3, 2026

Social Media Reacts to MSU vs. Wisconsin: Fourth Quarter

The final quarter was essentially a mimic of the third quarter, and overall the Spartans were disappointing. Sure, defense and special teams were able to play decently well, though 31 points allowed is, of course, not amazing. It at least allows the game to be competitive, but the offense needed to do more. 31-3 is not acceptable. Spartan Nation reflected the sentiment and continued to increase the heat on the team.

This is by far the worst QB play I’ve ever seen btwn UM and MSU at the same time @Sheehan_Sports @Castellani2014 — Mike Stefani (@mike_stefani) October 3, 2026

Scratch MSU football program now — Joe (@wintheday003) October 3, 2026

It was an ugly contest for MSU, and they will look to rebound.

MSU football really bummed me out today. Not only are we no better than last year, there are 0 bright sides to look at or positive things to build on.



This team flat out sucks and is coached poorly.



I am not sure this team would make it to the MAC championship! — LuluDew (@DetroitDew) October 3, 2026