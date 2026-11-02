How UM's New QB Situation Adds Interesting Element for MSU

The Spartans are going into not only the most important stretch of the year during the final four games, which will decide whether they get to go to a bowl game and even if they will improve at all, but they are also going into probably the most important game of the entire season against the Michigan Wolverines.

They have a lot to figure out going into the game, from the coaching staff to weapons that they need to contain at all costs, but one of the biggest things they will have to worry about is also one of the newest and hardest to understand because of the limited film.

That player they will need to worry about is Tommy Carr, the new quarterback for the Michigan Wolverines, who has been taking over for Bryce Underwood over the past couple of games due to performance issues and a heavily struggling offense.

He was not supposed to get a ton of time on the field this year, but in his time in the spotlight, he has been able to do well, and if MSU is going to win against the Wolverines this year, they are going to have to make sure they don't allow Carr to give any surprises.

How Tommy Carr Has Done This Season

In his first game as the main quarterback, Carr had to face one of the most formidable teams in the entire nation, the Indiana Hoosiers, and under the immense pressure of going against the best, he was able to somewhat hold his own.

Sure, the offense still struggled, but he still threw for 167 yards on the day and was able to keep the game close enough to go into overtime. As his first-ever full game in the college football landscape, Carr did well, and he did much better in his next game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

MSU Must Contain Carr

Against Rutgers, Carr had 22 completions for 266 yards and a touchdown through the air with no interceptions, as well as 12 rushing attempts, 54 rushing yards, and two more touchdowns on the ground.

The Wolverines actually looked like they had an offense with Carr getting more comfortable under center, and with that, they became a much more menacing team. Carr will need to be contained somehow; the best way currently available is to get pressure in the pocket like Indiana had with their four sacks against him, but no matter what, MSU cannot allow him to get going.