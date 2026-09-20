Raiders' Spytek, Kubiak Face Immediate Roster Decision on Emerging White

The Las Vegas Raiders continue to improve in the early stages of their rebuild, defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 26-14 on the road in Week 2.

One of the biggest question marks for the Raiders heading into the season was the wide receiver position. Las Vegas lacked a true No. 1 option, though there is talent at the position on the roster.

Kirk Cousins had an efficient outing against Los Angeles, and the offense as a whole seemed to take a step forward. However, general manager John Spytek and head coach Klint Kubiak have a major decision looming regarding an emerging wide receiver.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks with media after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Cody White Emerging As Star for Raiders

The Raiders signed wide receiver Cody White to their practice squad on Aug. 31. The former Michigan State Spartan is in his fifth season in the NFL, spending time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks.

White has spent the majority of his time in Las Vegas on the practice squad, but he was elevated to the 53-man roster in each of the first two weeks. The 27-year-old receiver is making the most of the time he has been given and is emerging as a star for Las Vegas' wide receiver room.

Aug 28, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cody White (82) warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs prior to the game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He only had one target in Las Vegas' Week 1 win against the Dolphins, but earned a game ball because of his elite play on special teams. However, he made his mark as a receiver in Week 2 against Los Angeles.

White notched two catches on the afternoon, but both were touchdowns (24 total receiving yards) in the second half to help propel the Raiders over the Chargers . White had one career receiving touchdown before this game.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek watches during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Raiders Face Immediate Roster Decision With Cody White

In the NFL, a team can elevate a player from the practice squad to the 53-man roster three times. When a player is elevated a fourth time, he must remain on the 53-man roster. The Raiders have until 1:00 pm PT tomorrow to inform the league whether a player will remain on the 53-man roster or will move down to the practice squad.

White has been highly impressive through the first two weeks of the regular season, and now the Raiders face a key roster decision. If they elect to move White back down to the practice squad, there's a solid chance that another team claims him. While this is only the second elevation for White, he has played at such a high level that it makes it a risk for Las Vegas not to permanently leave him on the 53-man roster.

White has been a pleasant surprise through the early part of the year for Las Vegas, and now it has a decision to make.