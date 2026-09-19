Bengals vs. Texans Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 2

The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to start 2-0 for the second straight season, but standing in their way are the Houston Texans, who are looking to bounce back after a close loss to the Buffalo Bills in the opening week.

You can find the odds and my best bet for the game in my betting preview I wrote earlier this week. In this article, I'm going to break down my three favorite prop bets for this game.

Bengals vs. Texans Best NFL Player Props

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

C.J. Stroud OVER 232.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Mike Gesicki OVER 2.5 Receptions (-102)

Woody Marks Anytime Touchdown (+210)

C.J. Stroud OVER 232.5 Passing Yards (-114)

The Bengals had one of the worst defenses in the NFL last season, and their Week 1 performance didn't change my opinion about them. The Bucs completed 23-of-28 passes in that game, and now they have to defend C.J. Stroud, who's coming off a solid first game against the Buffalo Bills.

I think Stroud is going to dive up the Cincinnati secondary on Sunday.

Mike Gesicki OVER 2.5 Receptions (-102)

In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I made the case for betting the OVER on Mike Gesicki's receptions total:

The Houston Texans have two of the best cornerbacks in the NFL this season, so I expect offenses to target their tight ends in the middle of the field when playing against them. That's exactly what the Buffalo Bills did, as Dalton Kincaid hauled in five receptions for 130 yards against them.

That could lead to a big game by Mike Gesicki in Week 2. The Bengals' tight end hauled in five receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown in Week 1, so we already know that Joe Burrow trusts him. We only need him to haul in three catches in this game to cash this bet.

Woody Marks Anytime Touchdown (+210)

The touchdown market for the Texans has swayed too far to David Montgomery after his three-touchdown performance. Overall, he wasn't an effective runner, averaging only 3.0 yards per carry, and Woody Marks actually played more snaps at 50.6%. That leaves Marks with plenty of value in Week 2 action against the Bengals at +210.

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