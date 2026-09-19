Two Bold MSU Predictions Ahead of Monstrous Notre Dame Matchup
The Spartans will be facing their first real test of the season, and things could get crazy.
The Spartans are going into their biggest game of the year against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and a lot will have to go right for them to pull off an upset.
But beyond things going right in critical areas, how could MSU do things outrageous enough to give them a step up against the No. 3 team in the nation?
The First Bold Take: Chrishon McCray Has Breakout Game
- While Chrishon McCray is a reliable weapon for Alessio Milivojevic, he hasn't yet had a game this season where he has looked to be the team's star receiver. He has looked like possibly the most poised receiver, but he hasn't had a chance to truly break out.
- This could change against the Fighting Irish for a reason you may not expect. The passing attack is not supposed to do much at Notre Dame, as the forecast shows rain, which is never a good sign for any passing attack. Add on a highly competitive defense, and the odds don't look good.
- For MSU, though, a unique opportunity comes up for them to actually focus on the pass attack more than they have in their previous two games in order to shock Notre Dame and possibly get an advantage.
- If MSU were to do this, it would have to be off their most reliable receiver, as anyone else would likely have their odds of success greatly reduced by the mighty opponent and the unpleasant conditions.
- This is where McCray comes in: he is the team's most reliable receiver, and even before the season, he has been the only starter the Spartans have been 100% confident in and their top receiving option.
- If the Spartans actually use the pass attack despite the risks, McCray could have his breakout game against one of the nation's best teams.
The Second Bold Take: MSU Makes a Second-Half Comeback
- Pat Fitzgerald has already proved that the Spartans can, and do, improve mightily after getting used to the game in the first half and being spurred into action during halftime. If this pattern continues, then MSU will likely be down heading into the half, but with Fitzgerald, that might be manageable.
- With how much MSU has improved in the second half this season through the efforts of Fitzgerald, it is not out of the question that MSU makes a second-half comeback and is able to pull off a miracle upset.
Add us as a preferred source on GoogleFollow
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Published
NATHAN BERRY
Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.