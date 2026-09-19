Two Bold MSU Predictions Ahead of Monstrous Notre Dame Matchup

The Spartans are going into their biggest game of the year against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and a lot will have to go right for them to pull off an upset.

But beyond things going right in critical areas , how could MSU do things outrageous enough to give them a step up against the No. 3 team in the nation?

The First Bold Take: Chrishon McCray Has Breakout Game

Michigan State’s Chrishon McCray, center, runs after a catch as Toledo’s Israel Petite, left, and Mo Conteh closes in during the first quarter on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Chrishon McCray is a reliable weapon for Alessio Milivojevic, he hasn't yet had a game this season where he has looked to be the team's star receiver. He has looked like possibly the most poised receiver, but he hasn't had a chance to truly break out.

This could change against the Fighting Irish for a reason you may not expect. The passing attack is not supposed to do much at Notre Dame, as the forecast shows rain, which is never a good sign for any passing attack. Add on a highly competitive defense, and the odds don't look good.

Toledo safety Armorion Smith (7) tackles Michigan State wide receiver Chrishon McCray (13) during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For MSU, though, a unique opportunity comes up for them to actually focus on the pass attack more than they have in their previous two games in order to shock Notre Dame and possibly get an advantage.

If MSU were to do this, it would have to be off their most reliable receiver, as anyone else would likely have their odds of success greatly reduced by the mighty opponent and the unpleasant conditions.

Michigan State’s Chrishon McCray, right, runs after a catch as Toledo’s Donovan Watkins closes in during the third quarter on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is where McCray comes in: he is the team's most reliable receiver, and even before the season, he has been the only starter the Spartans have been 100% confident in and their top receiving option.

If the Spartans actually use the pass attack despite the risks, McCray could have his breakout game against one of the nation's best teams.

The Second Bold Take: MSU Makes a Second-Half Comeback

Sep 12, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; aMichigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald shakes hands with Eastern Michigan Eagles head coach Chris Creighton after the game att Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pat Fitzgerald has already proved that the Spartans can, and do, improve mightily after getting used to the game in the first half and being spurred into action during halftime. If this pattern continues, then MSU will likely be down heading into the half, but with Fitzgerald, that might be manageable.

With how much MSU has improved in the second half this season through the efforts of Fitzgerald, it is not out of the question that MSU makes a second-half comeback and is able to pull off a miracle upset.