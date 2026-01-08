How to Watch, Listen to MSU Basketball's Game vs. Northwestern

Michigan State has to take advantage of this three-game homestand.

The 12th-ranked Spartans looked great during their 80-51 dismantling of USC on Monday during their first of three games at home. Next up is the middle game against Northwestern . MSU also hosts Indiana next Tuesday.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. attempts a free throw against Cornell at the Breslin Center on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Northwestern enters Thursday's contest with an 8-6 overall record and a 0-3 mark during Big Ten play. Michigan State is 13-2 and 3-1, respectively.

Here are the ways MSU fans can take in this Big Ten clash at the Breslin Center:

TV Info

Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo listens to a ref make a call during a game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, inside the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Tip-Off: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Announcers: Chris Vosters (play-by-play); LaPhonso Ellis (analyst)

Radio Info - Spartan Media Network

Michigan State Spartans forward Cam Ward shoots a free throw against the Cornell Big Red at the Breslin Center on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)

Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE .

SiriusXM: Channels 117 or 195 or on the SiriusXM app.

Announcers: Will Tieman (play-by-play); Matt Steigenga (color analyst); Zach Surdenik (host)

More on Northwestern

Mar 13, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Nick Martinelli (2) dribbles the ball while Wisconsin Badgers guard Max Klesmit (11) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Wildcats are in serious need of a big, resume win. Northwestern hasn't won a conference or Quad 1 game yet. According to Torvik, NU's WAB (wins above bubble) is currently minus-2.2 (124th), and the site only gives the Wildcats a 1% chance of reaching the NCAA Tournament. The same website says Michigan State is a tournament lock.

Even though Northwestern is not one of the Big Ten's most prestigious basketball institutions, the Wildcats have caused some trouble for MSU in recent years. NU has won four of the last 10 meetings overall and won its second-to-most recent game at the Breslin Center, which came in December 2022.

The Wildcats also won the game before that in January 2022, meaning they've technically won two of their last three games in East Lansing. MSU escaped during its last home game against NU, 53-49, during Senior Night in March 2024.

These two teams met in Evanston during their lone meeting last season. Michigan State jumped out to a 19-point lead at halftime and eventually won by 10 to reach 5-0 against the Big Ten at the time.

Jan 3, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Chris Collins gestures to his team against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Northwestern is coached by Chris Collins, who is in his 13th year as the Wildcats' head coach. He's made the NCAA Tournament three times there, but those are the only invitations to the Big Dance that NU has received in its program's history.

The player to know for Northwestern is senior forward Nick Martinelli. He leads the Big Ten in scoring so far and has put up at least 22 points in each of the last five games he's played in. Martinelli most recently scored 26 points during the Wildcats' most recent game, a home loss to Minnesota.

Dec 13, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Nick Martinelli (2) reacts after scoring against the Jackson State Tigers during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

