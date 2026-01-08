How to Watch, Listen to MSU Basketball's Game vs. Northwestern
Michigan State has to take advantage of this three-game homestand.
The 12th-ranked Spartans looked great during their 80-51 dismantling of USC on Monday during their first of three games at home. Next up is the middle game against Northwestern. MSU also hosts Indiana next Tuesday.
Northwestern enters Thursday's contest with an 8-6 overall record and a 0-3 mark during Big Ten play. Michigan State is 13-2 and 3-1, respectively.
Here are the ways MSU fans can take in this Big Ten clash at the Breslin Center:
TV Info
Tip-Off: 6:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Big Ten Network
Announcers: Chris Vosters (play-by-play); LaPhonso Ellis (analyst)
Radio Info - Spartan Media Network
Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)
Detroit: WJR (760 AM)
Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)
Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE.
SiriusXM: Channels 117 or 195 or on the SiriusXM app.
Announcers: Will Tieman (play-by-play); Matt Steigenga (color analyst); Zach Surdenik (host)
More on Northwestern
The Wildcats are in serious need of a big, resume win. Northwestern hasn't won a conference or Quad 1 game yet. According to Torvik, NU's WAB (wins above bubble) is currently minus-2.2 (124th), and the site only gives the Wildcats a 1% chance of reaching the NCAA Tournament. The same website says Michigan State is a tournament lock.
Even though Northwestern is not one of the Big Ten's most prestigious basketball institutions, the Wildcats have caused some trouble for MSU in recent years. NU has won four of the last 10 meetings overall and won its second-to-most recent game at the Breslin Center, which came in December 2022.
The Wildcats also won the game before that in January 2022, meaning they've technically won two of their last three games in East Lansing. MSU escaped during its last home game against NU, 53-49, during Senior Night in March 2024.
These two teams met in Evanston during their lone meeting last season. Michigan State jumped out to a 19-point lead at halftime and eventually won by 10 to reach 5-0 against the Big Ten at the time.
Northwestern is coached by Chris Collins, who is in his 13th year as the Wildcats' head coach. He's made the NCAA Tournament three times there, but those are the only invitations to the Big Dance that NU has received in its program's history.
The player to know for Northwestern is senior forward Nick Martinelli. He leads the Big Ten in scoring so far and has put up at least 22 points in each of the last five games he's played in. Martinelli most recently scored 26 points during the Wildcats' most recent game, a home loss to Minnesota.
