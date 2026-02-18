UCLA's Booker Shows Appreciation for MSU Reception

EAST LANSING, Mich. --- The handling of a transfer's return to his old school can go plenty of different directions.

It felt like the return of UCLA's Xavier Booker to Michigan State went in a positive direction. The 15th-ranked Spartans cruised past the Bruins, 82-59 , on Tuesday night, and fans were sure to let Booker know that they were thankful for Booker's two seasons with the green and white.

Mar 6, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Xavier Booker (34) shoots the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

"The emotions, they were definitely there, especially sharing all the memories I had here," Booker said after the game to WILX. "Especially with my teammates and the relationships I built. It definitely felt good to be back out there again, especially feeling the love from the fans, too."

Booker felt welcomed back, and Tom Izzo definitely noticed it as well.

What Izzo, Booker Said

Michigan State's Tom Izzo speaks following a game against UCLA at the Breslin Center on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. MSU won the game, 82-59. | Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI

"I thought our fans and our student section did a great job," Izzo, who still keeps in touch with Booker, said in regards to his treatment. "Sometimes, when a player comes back, they're real jerks. I tried to put it out there that I didn't want that, and our people did a phenomenal, phenomenal job of that.

"And he [Booker] deserved it, because, like I said, there's a lot of people that leave places, and it's a mess. His wasn't. It was done the right way. His parents came in, you know. Unlike this poaching and tampering we've got, that thing was solid as a rock, and I appreciated that about him and about his mom and dad and the way [UCLA head coach] Mick [Cronin] handled it."

One of the big moments during these return games is the introductions of the starting lineups. It's the part where nearly everyone in attendance is at their seat, and is also fully aware that this is about to happen. It's where it becomes crystal-clear if the atmosphere is welcoming or if it's toxic.

Booker started at center, as he usually has for the Bruins this season. His name was the second one Breslin's P.A. announcer said. As it was read and Booker's No. 1 got up off the bench, there were a lot more cheers than there were boos. Jeers could definitely be heard, but that's a near-inevitability with nearly 15,000 people packed into the stands.

Mostly positive response when former Spartan Xavier Booker is announced as a starter for UCLA. pic.twitter.com/wTC9MK9uS7 — Jacob Cotsonika (@jacobcotsonika) February 18, 2026

The Izzone also had the appropriate amount of fun with Booker before and during the game. At one point during warmups, Booker went by himself to one side of the court to shoot a couple of threes. MSU's student section started cheering each time he missed, progressively getting louder when Booker strung a few bricks together. Booker had a wide grin on his face after he stopped to join a team huddle.

During the closing moments of the game, the Izzone started chanting, "We want Booker!" They also cheered a bit when Booker grabbed an offensive rebound and converted a second-chance basket early on in the second half.

Both those in-game moments and the one pregame can very well be negative at times, but these moments felt like they were born out of appreciation and care, rather than hate or venom.

"[I] definitely have a lot of love for Spartan Nation, the whole coaching staff, my teammates, everything like that," Booker said.

Feb 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Darren Buchanan Jr. (5) shoots over UCLA Bruins forward Xavier Booker (1) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

