UCLA's Booker Shows Appreciation for MSU Reception
In this story:
EAST LANSING, Mich. --- The handling of a transfer's return to his old school can go plenty of different directions.
It felt like the return of UCLA's Xavier Booker to Michigan State went in a positive direction. The 15th-ranked Spartans cruised past the Bruins, 82-59, on Tuesday night, and fans were sure to let Booker know that they were thankful for Booker's two seasons with the green and white.
"The emotions, they were definitely there, especially sharing all the memories I had here," Booker said after the game to WILX. "Especially with my teammates and the relationships I built. It definitely felt good to be back out there again, especially feeling the love from the fans, too."
Booker felt welcomed back, and Tom Izzo definitely noticed it as well.
What Izzo, Booker Said
"I thought our fans and our student section did a great job," Izzo, who still keeps in touch with Booker, said in regards to his treatment. "Sometimes, when a player comes back, they're real jerks. I tried to put it out there that I didn't want that, and our people did a phenomenal, phenomenal job of that.
"And he [Booker] deserved it, because, like I said, there's a lot of people that leave places, and it's a mess. His wasn't. It was done the right way. His parents came in, you know. Unlike this poaching and tampering we've got, that thing was solid as a rock, and I appreciated that about him and about his mom and dad and the way [UCLA head coach] Mick [Cronin] handled it."
One of the big moments during these return games is the introductions of the starting lineups. It's the part where nearly everyone in attendance is at their seat, and is also fully aware that this is about to happen. It's where it becomes crystal-clear if the atmosphere is welcoming or if it's toxic.
Booker started at center, as he usually has for the Bruins this season. His name was the second one Breslin's P.A. announcer said. As it was read and Booker's No. 1 got up off the bench, there were a lot more cheers than there were boos. Jeers could definitely be heard, but that's a near-inevitability with nearly 15,000 people packed into the stands.
The Izzone also had the appropriate amount of fun with Booker before and during the game. At one point during warmups, Booker went by himself to one side of the court to shoot a couple of threes. MSU's student section started cheering each time he missed, progressively getting louder when Booker strung a few bricks together. Booker had a wide grin on his face after he stopped to join a team huddle.
During the closing moments of the game, the Izzone started chanting, "We want Booker!" They also cheered a bit when Booker grabbed an offensive rebound and converted a second-chance basket early on in the second half.
Both those in-game moments and the one pregame can very well be negative at times, but these moments felt like they were born out of appreciation and care, rather than hate or venom.
"[I] definitely have a lot of love for Spartan Nation, the whole coaching staff, my teammates, everything like that," Booker said.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Booker's return to MSU when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika