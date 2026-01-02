How to Watch, Listen to MSU Basketball's Key Game at Nebraska

The first big road test of Michigan State's season is here.

MSU is ranked ninth and 12-1 on the season, but the Spartans haven't played a high-quality opponent on the road yet. That'll change on Friday night when they take on 13th-ranked Nebraska. The Cornhuskers enter 13-0 themselves and have won 17 straight overall, dating back to the end of last season.

Dec 13, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Rienk Mast (51) drives the ball against Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) during the second half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Michigan State has only played one true road game this year, a semi-underwhelming 76-72 victory at Penn State on Dec. 13. The Nittany Lions are 9-4 --- beneficiaries of a really weak non-conference schedule --- and not a team on the tier of Nebraska's.

Much will be learned about the Spartans from this one. Here is how fans can tune in to Friday's top-15 matchup.

TV Info

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. attempts a free throw against Cornell at the Breslin Center on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Tip-off: 9 p.m. ET

Channel/Streaming: Peacock

Announcers: Noah Reed (play-by-play); Nick Bahe (analyst)

Peacock Pricing with Live Sports: $10.99/month or $109.99/year

Radio Info - Spartan Media Network

Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr drives to the hoop during a game against the Cornell Big Red at the Breslin Center on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)

Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE .Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE .

SiriusXM: Channels 121 or 195 or on the SiriusXM app.

Announcers: Will Tieman (play-by-play); Matt Steigenga (color analyst); Zach Surdenik (host)

More on the Cornhuskers

Mar 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg watches action against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

No. 13 Nebraska is in its seventh season under the leadership of Fred Hoiberg. The Cornhuskers made the NCAA Tournament two seasons ago, but this is the first year Nebraska has been ranked in the AP Poll under Hoiberg. Its current mark of 13th is the highest ranking for the program since 1991.

The key player to know is seventh-year senior Rienk Mast. He began his collegiate career at Bradley in 2019, redshirting as a freshman due to an injury. He played for Bradley for three years after that before transferring to Nebraska with two years of eligibility left, getting an extra year due to the COVID season. He averaged 12.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in 2023-24 for the Cornhuskers, but missed the entirety of last season after getting knee surgery.

Now, Mast is certainly on track to end his long college career on a high note. He's averaging 16.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game while shooting about 38% from three.

Another player to keep an eye on is Pryce Sandfort, who transferred to Lincoln from Iowa this past offseason. He's averaging 16.5 points per game as well while shooting 38% from deep on nearly eight such attempts per game.

Dec 7, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Pryce Sandfort (21) reacts while walking off the court after defeating the Creighton Bluejays at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's upcoming game vs. Nebraska when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW