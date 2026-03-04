Real Sociedad vs. Athletic Club: How to Watch Copa del Rey Semifinal on TV, Live Stream

The second leg of the Copa del Rey’s all-Basque semifinal arrives on Wednesday when Real Sociedad welcome fierce foes Athletic Club to the Reale Arena.

The reverse fixture saw Real Sociedad dominate during their trip to Bilbao and Beñat Turrientes’s second-half strike ensured a 1–0 victory for the visitors. That slim advantage will come under significant threat midweek, however, especially following Athletic Club’s recent upturn in form.

“Nothing is decided yet,” Athletic manager Ernesto Valverde has warned ahead of the encounter, the 2023–24 Copa del Rey champions determined to set up a tantalizing final with Atlético Madrid in April—the capital side beating holders Barcelona 4–3 on aggregate in the other semi.

But Real Sociedad boast home advantage for Wednesday’s battle, backed by a vociferous crowd aiding them in their bid to protect their lead. They last won the title in 2019–20—only their second-ever triumph compared to Athletic’s 24—and it was their bitter Basque rivals they conquered in the showpiece event.

Here’s how to catch the action from San Sebastián on TV.

What Time Does Real Sociedad vs. Athletic Club Kick Off?

Location : San Sebastián, Spain

: San Sebastián, Spain Stadium : Reale Arena

: Reale Arena Date : Wednesday, March 4

: Wednesday, March 4 Kick-off Time : 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT

: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT Referee: César Soto Grado

How to Watch Real Sociedad vs. Athletic Club on TV, Live Stream

Audiences in the United States have the choice of fuboTV and ESPN for the second leg, access available via the app and for customers with an ESPN Select subscription.

The match is on free-to-air TV in the United Kingdom, with ITV4 and ITVX broadcasting the action unfolding in Spain.

Sky Sports and izzi are the destinations in Mexico, while there is no broadcaster currently listed as showing the fixture in Canada.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States fuboTV, ESPN Select, ESPN App United Kingdom ITV 4, ITVX Canada — Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi

What Next for Real Sociedad, Athletic Club?

Real Sociedad return to La Liga action at the weekend, facing the side they will meet in the Copa del Rey final should they progress. A clash with Atlético arrives on Saturday as they continue their push for the European spots.

Athletic Club face the side Atlético just knocked out of the cup: Barcelona. An incredibly awkward clash with La Liga’s leaders lies in wait for Valverde’s men, who are currently level on points with Real Sociedad.

