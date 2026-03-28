How To Watch MSU Go for Frozen Four Berth

Michigan State hockey is one win away from returning to college hockey's pinnacle event.

The top-seeded Spartans are one of eight teams remaining in college hockey. MSU took down 4-seed UConn , 2-1, on Thursday behind a monster game in net by Hobey Baker finalist Trey Augustine . Now, Michigan State is in the Worcester (Mass.) Regional Final.

Michigan State Spartans goalie Trey Augustine talks with a referee during a game against the Michigan Wolverines on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, at Munn Ice Arena. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Third-seeded Wisconsin awaits. The Badgers got here after scoring four goals in the third period against 2-seed Dartmouth, turning a 1-1 game at the second intermission into a 5-1 UW victory.

MSU is gunning for its first Frozen Four berth since 2007, when the program also last won the national championship. Wisconsin is seeking its first Frozen Four since 2010 and its first title since 2006. Here's how you can watch this all-Big Ten matchup:

TV, Game Info

Michigan State's head coach Adam Nightingale calls out to players during the second period in the game against Notre Dame on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Puck Drop: 4:36 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN2

Announcers: Kevin Gehl (play-by-play); Angela Ruggiero (analyst)

Location: DCU Center in Worcester, Mass.

More on the Badgers and the Matchup

Wisconsins's Quinn Finley celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal in a 6-5 overtime victory over Notre Dame Friday Feb. 6, 2026 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. | Mark Stewart / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

These two teams have already faced off four times, so there is plenty to go on for how this game could go. Michigan State and Wisconsin have each won twice.

The Badgers took the first two games way back in November, sweeping the Spartans 5-4 and 2-1 (OT) in East Lansing. A couple of months later, in January, MSU went to Madison and returned the favor, winning both games 4-3 and 4-1.

Michigan State's Porter Martone celebrates his empty net goal against Notre Dame during the third period on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, at the Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State went on to win the Big Ten regular season title outright with 51 points. Wisconsin finished in fourth place in the seven-team conference with 39 points.

Both teams were one-and-done during the Big Ten Tournament with home losses to Ohio State, but that didn't keep the Badgers out of the 16-team field. MSU is the No. 3 overall seed, while UW is 12th.

The reasons that the Badgers are is their offense. Wisconsin finds the back of the net 3.75 times per game, which is tied for fifth in the nation. The defense is down at 37th at 3.03 goals allowed per game, but it still shows that no lead is truly comfortable against UW.

What also stands out is the general balance the Badgers have. Their top points-getter, Gavin Morrissey, is down at 15th in the Big Ten at 33 points, but there are seven teammates behind him with at least 20 points this season. Michigan State has six players with at least 20 points.