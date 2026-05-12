MSU Hockey Gets Commitment from Projected First-Round NHL Pick

Michigan State hockey has added another potential star to its ranks.

On Tuesday morning, left winger Ethan Belchetz announced on social media that he had committed to MSU. Belchetz is considered to be a safe bet to go in the first round of this year's upcoming NHL Draft after scoring 34 goals with 25 assists for 59 points in 57 games with the Windsor Spitfires in the OHL in 2025-26.

More Background on Belchetz, Fit at MSU

Belchetz is a 2008-born prospect who will be 18 for nearly the entirety of the Spartans' 2026-27 season. He's from Oakville, Ontario, Canada. College hockey doesn't really have super in-depth recruiting rankings like football and basketball do, but adding Belchetz is pretty close to what it's like to add a five-star recruit.

Michigan State can feel good about its left wing once again by adding Belchetz. That was where Daniel Russell roamed last season on the top line, but MSU is set to return Anthony Romani, Gavin O'Connell, and Tommi Mannisto. They sat on lines 2-4, respectively, on the left wing of the Spartans' final line chart last season. Arizona State transfer and first-round pick Cullen Potter is also a left wing and a lefty shooter, though he can potentially move to center.

Mock Draft Anticipation

Apr 24, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; NHL commissioner Gary Bettman speaks to the media before game three of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Utah Mammoth and the Vegas Golden Knights at Delta Center. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

There is a chance that Belchetz could go as soon as the top-10 this coming season. Shortly after the NHL's draft lottery, ESPN's Rachel Kryshak published a mock draft that had Belchetz going 10th overall to the Nashville Predators. That would make him and Ryker Lee an interesting pair , as Lee went in the first round (26th overall) to Nashville in 2025.

The NHL Central Scouting Bureau currently has Belchetz as the No. 9 North American skater in this season's draft class. One mock draft from NHL.com's Adam Kimelman from before the draft lottery (and Belchetz's commitment) compared him to a pretty familiar name.

Michigan State's Ryker Lee celebrates his goal against Minnesota during the first period on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"When healthy, the 18-year-old [Belchetz] nearly was impossible to handle down low in the offensive zone because of his size (6-5, 228) and skill set, similar to how Philadelphia Flyers forward Porter Martone played last season in the OHL with Brampton," Kimelman wrote.

Multiple other incoming Spartans are potential first-rounders. Defenseman Chase Reid could go as early as No. 2 overall, forward Nikita Klepov could also go top-10, and center Jack Hextall has a later first-round grade. Michigan State and Adam Nightingale are still desperately trying to reach the Frozen Four again. They're hoping this is the class that can push the Spartans over the hump after three straight painful NCAA Tournament exits.

Michigan State's head coach Adam Nightingale calls out to players during hockey practice on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images