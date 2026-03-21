MSU Hockey's Augustine Named Finalist for Two Major Awards

Michigan State hockey's last line of defense has been elite this season.

Junior goalie Trey Augustine has perhaps been the best in the college hockey business between the pipes for MSU. The Spartans have gone 23-8-1 with him in front of the net this year, with Augustine sporting a .929 save percentage and a 2.09 GAA (goals allowed average).

Michigan State Spartans goalie Trey Augustine talks with a referee during a game against the Michigan Wolverines on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, at Munn Ice Arena. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

He's getting recognized for it. Augustine was listed as one of 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award (which MSU's Isaac Howard won last year ) on Wednesday, with Michigan State's Charlie Stramel also making the list. It's the college hockey equivalent of winning the Heisman Trophy in college football.

Augustine was also named as a finalist for the Mike Richter Award on Friday. He's only one of three players in the country still in the running for the award, joining UMass's Michael Hrabal and Augustana's Josh Kotai. Both awards will announce their winners (with the Hobey cutting the list to three on April 2) on April 10 at the Frozen Four in Las Vegas.

More on Augustine's Career at MSU

Michigan State's Trey Augustine catches a Minnesota shot during the first period on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Going off the list of 10 Hobey finalists, Augustine appears to be the frontrunner for the Richter Award, something no MSU goalie has won since it was first awarded in 2014. He's the only goalie still in the running for the Hobey.

Augustine has been great in each of his three seasons at Michigan State. His save percentage has risen each year, going from .915 as a freshman, to .924 as a sophomore, to .929 this year as a junior. It seems like this season will likely be it for Augustine, whose draft rights are held by the Detroit Red Wings.

Michigan State's Trey Augustine, center, stops the puck after a Michigan shot during the first period on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That can be inferred because the Spartans commit San Jose Sharks first-round pick Joshua Ravensbergen . He'll likely come in and be the favorite to start, but could be competing for the starting job with Melvin Strahl, the backup on this year's team, and a Columbus Blue Jackets prospect. Ravensbergen has a .919 save percentage this season with a 2.50 GAA while playing for the Prince George Cougars of the WHL.

Augustine's career still has at least this upcoming NCAA Tournament run, though. The 16-team, single-elimination bracket will be revealed this Sunday (3 p.m. ET, ESPNU). Michigan State is trying to get to its first Frozen Four under Adam Nightingale's leadership, as well as the program's first since the Spartans won it all in 2007.