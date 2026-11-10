How To Watch, Listen to MSU's Champions Classic Game vs. Duke

Michigan State wants to be in that title-contending tier. It has a chance to prove it belongs there on Tuesday night.

The fifth-ranked Spartans (2-0) are getting the toughest draw possible in this year's Champions Classic against No. 2 Duke (2-0). Both teams have beaten low- or mid-major opponents so far in the regular season, making this game all the more intriguing. Here's how you can watch the game or listen on the radio.

TV Details

Nov 2, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer gestures during the first half against the Army Black Knights at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tip-off: 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT/local)

Channel: ESPN

Announcers: Dan Shulman (play-by-play); Jay Bilas (analyst); Kris Budden (sidelines)

Radio Info - Spartan Media Network

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) drives to the hoop during an exhibition against UConn at the Breslin Center on Tuesday, October 20, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM) | Other stations around Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE .

SiriusXM: Channels 81 | On the SiriusXM App: Channel 81

Announcers: Will Tieman (play-by-play); Kevin Pauga (analyst); Zach Surdenik (host)

Previewing Duke

Duke is almost always pretty good. The Blue Devils are a near-textbook definition of a blue blood for a reason. Normally, their recipe for success has been an overwhelming amount of talent, but that talent has normally been younger players. Duke hasn't strayed from what has worked -- it could very well be the most talented team in the country -- but head coach Jon Scheyer has also supplemented that with some more experienced guys.

Only one player in the Blue Devils' starting lineup is a freshman, and that's the uber-talented Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje. Three of Duke's better players -- Patrick Ngongba II, John Blackwell, and Caleb Foster -- are upperclassmen. There are still 5-stars and high 4-stars up the wazoo; this is just an interesting dynamic with the Blue Devils' roster.

"They have something different that even Mike (Krzyzewski)'s teams didn't have much of in the last 10 years, and that's seniors," Tom Izzo said about Duke on Monday. "I mean, they have two really, really good seniors in Blackwell, and of course, Foster, who was a starter and got injured, and he's coming off the bench now."

That frontcourt duo of Ngongba and Boumtje Boumtje is where Duke will hold the cards in this matchup. They stand at 6'11" and 7'2", respectively, and have the ability to stretch the floor. The smoothness of Boumtje Boumtje's game at a mere 17 years old is also outstanding. He and Ngongba will be massive, massive tests for guys in MSU's own frontcourt still trying to prove themselves, like Anton Bonke , Ethan Taylor , and Cam Ward , in some ways.

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