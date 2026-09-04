How To Watch, Listen to MSU's Week 1 Matchup vs. Toledo

Michigan State football officially returns to action today.

The Spartans are opening up the Pat Fitzgerald era with a tricky "buy" game against Toledo (MSU is paying the Rockets $1.3 million to come to town). Here's how you can watch the game on TV or listen to the action on the radio:

TV Info

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald gives out instructions during the Spartans' first day of fall camp on Thursday, August 6, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

TV Channel: FS1 | Streaming: FOX Sports App

Kickoff Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

Announcers: Noah Reed (play-by-play); Petros Papadakis (analyst)

Radio Info - Spartan Media Network

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State running back Cam Edwards (0) tries to avoid defensive back Michael Richard (7) during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM) | Other stations around Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE .

SiriusXM: Channels 138 or 232 | On the SiriusXM App: Channel 956

Announcers: George Blaha (play-by-play); Jehuu Caulcrick (analyst); Tre Mosley (sideline); Dalton Shetler (host)

Fast Preview of Friday's Game

Oct 25, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Toledo Rockets helmet sits during a game against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Somehow, this will be only the second meeting between Michigan State and Toledo, despite the two programs being less than a two-hour drive apart. The only prior meeting between the Spartans and the Rockets was also all the way back in 1925, a 58-0 victory for Michigan State, which hadn't even adopted the "Spartans" nickname at that point.

This Week 1 game should be quite interesting, as it is between a pair of first-year head coaches. MSU has Fitzgerald, who has been out of college coaching for the past three seasons but previously served as the head coach at Northwestern for 17 years. Toledo has Mike Jacobs, who is making his FBS head coaching debut. He has a 94-23 record (.803) as a college head coach between stops at D-II Notre Dame College, D-II Lenoir-Rhyne, and FCS Mercer.

Nov 16, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Mercer Bears head coach Mike Jacobs talks on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Rockets may also use two different quarterbacks on Friday night. John Alan Richter has been the presumed starter. He's a fifth-year senior, but this season may be the first time he'll get some real playing time for Toledo. Lenoir-Rhyne transfer Khamoni Robinson is the other candidate. He threw for 2,391 yards last season at the D-II level with 20 passing touchdowns to six interceptions. Robinson had another 325 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.

On the other side of the ball, the player to know is defensive end Andrew Zock. Lots of players followed Jacobs from Mercer to Toledo, but Zock is the best of the bunch. He was last year's Buck Buchanan Award winner for the FCS's top defensive player after recording 20 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. His 90.6 PFF grade ranked ninth among all FCS defenders who played at least 500 snaps.