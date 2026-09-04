How To Watch, Listen to MSU's Week 1 Matchup vs. Toledo
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Michigan State football officially returns to action today.
The Spartans are opening up the Pat Fitzgerald era with a tricky "buy" game against Toledo (MSU is paying the Rockets $1.3 million to come to town). Here's how you can watch the game on TV or listen to the action on the radio:
TV Info
TV Channel: FS1 | Streaming: FOX Sports App
Kickoff Time: 8:05 p.m. ET
Announcers: Noah Reed (play-by-play); Petros Papadakis (analyst)
Radio Info - Spartan Media Network
Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM) | Other stations around Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE.
SiriusXM: Channels 138 or 232 | On the SiriusXM App: Channel 956
Announcers: George Blaha (play-by-play); Jehuu Caulcrick (analyst); Tre Mosley (sideline); Dalton Shetler (host)
Fast Preview of Friday's Game
Somehow, this will be only the second meeting between Michigan State and Toledo, despite the two programs being less than a two-hour drive apart. The only prior meeting between the Spartans and the Rockets was also all the way back in 1925, a 58-0 victory for Michigan State, which hadn't even adopted the "Spartans" nickname at that point.
This Week 1 game should be quite interesting, as it is between a pair of first-year head coaches. MSU has Fitzgerald, who has been out of college coaching for the past three seasons but previously served as the head coach at Northwestern for 17 years. Toledo has Mike Jacobs, who is making his FBS head coaching debut. He has a 94-23 record (.803) as a college head coach between stops at D-II Notre Dame College, D-II Lenoir-Rhyne, and FCS Mercer.
The Rockets may also use two different quarterbacks on Friday night. John Alan Richter has been the presumed starter. He's a fifth-year senior, but this season may be the first time he'll get some real playing time for Toledo. Lenoir-Rhyne transfer Khamoni Robinson is the other candidate. He threw for 2,391 yards last season at the D-II level with 20 passing touchdowns to six interceptions. Robinson had another 325 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.
On the other side of the ball, the player to know is defensive end Andrew Zock. Lots of players followed Jacobs from Mercer to Toledo, but Zock is the best of the bunch. He was last year's Buck Buchanan Award winner for the FCS's top defensive player after recording 20 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. His 90.6 PFF grade ranked ninth among all FCS defenders who played at least 500 snaps.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika