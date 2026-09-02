Young MSU WR Elmore Suspended Indefinitely from Program

EAST LANSING --- One of Michigan State's newest players is now away from the team days before the start of the season.

Freshman wide receiver Rai'shawn Elmore has been suspended indefinitely, a program spokesperson confirmed to Spartan Nation. The reasons are undisclosed. The news was first reported by Emmett Matasovsky of Spartan Shadows. Elmore is no longer listed on the team's roster online, and a 404 error message appears when one clicks on his old profile link after googling his name.

Elmore's Recruitment to MSU

Michigan State mascot Sparty carries a flag during the Spartans' game against UCLA on Oct. 11, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Elmore is a former three-star recruit who joined MSU's 2026 recruiting class late. He was once verbally committed to East Carolina for roughly five months, but he decommitted from the Pirates and subsequently committed to the Spartans in November 2025. He still signed early with Michigan State after the team's decision to fire Jonathan Smith and hire Pat Fitzgerald .

The final 247Sports Composite rankings for the 2026 class had Elmore ranked 1,568th overall, 222nd among wide receivers, and 56th among all prospects from North Carolina that year. That was the second-lowest ranking among MSU's scholarship commitments last cycle. Elmore is from Indian Trail, N.C., and he attended Porter Ridge High School.

What Suspension Means

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald calls out to players during football practice on Monday, Aug. 17, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Elmore wasn't anticipated to have a serious role on the Spartans' offense this coming year, but the indefinite suspension and removal from the roster (at least for now) certainly isn't a great sign for his future with the program.

He was one of three scholarship wide receivers Michigan State took in the 2026 class and one of five true freshman receivers on the roster. The others are: Samson Gash (scholarship), Zach Washington (scholarship), Colin Charles (preferred walk-on), and Darelle Cochran (preferred walk-on who also switched from defensive back).

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver has been a spot where there was considered an opportunity for a young player to rise the depth chart and surprise some people, though. MSU is expected to utilize a rotation of perhaps 6-8 players at the position this year because of how close the competition is. Elmore getting playing time would've been a surprise, but calling the odds zero would've been irresponsible, especially during the 5-in-5 era where redshirting is now a thing of the past.

Overall, this probably doesn't have any impact on the immediate outlook for Michigan State for this season or Friday's opener against Toledo (8 p.m. ET, FS1), but this certainly isn't a great start for Elmore's career in East Lansing. Fitzgerald won't be available to speak to the media until after Friday's game.