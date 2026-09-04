Previewing, Predicting MSU Football's Season Opener vs. Toledo

A new season and a new era are about to begin for Michigan State football.

The Spartans are opening their 2026 season, and Pat Fitzgerald's tenure as head coach, on Friday night against Toledo. Kickoff is set for 8:05 pm ET on FS1. Here's everything you need to know about this interesting Big Ten vs. MAC matchup:

Two First-Year Coaches

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald watches the action going on during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

One of the big storylines involves the coaching. Both MSU and Toledo have new coaches this year. Michigan State has Fitzgerald, who brings with him 17 years of experience from Northwestern (2006-22).

The Rockets have Mike Jacobs, who has 11 years of head-coaching experience at the Division II and FCS levels. He previously was at Mercer, where he led the Bears to the FCS playoffs in 2024 and 2025. Mercer played an SEC team each of Jacobs' years there, losing to No. 10 Alabama by a 52-7 score in '24 and losing 62-17 against Auburn last fall.

MSU's Offense vs. Toledo's Defense

Michigan State running back Cam Edwards runs a drill during football practice on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan State's offense will feel a lot different this season. The Spartans hired Nick Sheridan as their new offensive coordinator during the offseason; he brings play-calling experience from Indiana and Alabama, along with a pretty great track record with quarterbacks. That's good news for Alessio Milivojevic , who had a successful audition at the end of the 2025 season, throwing for 986 yards, seven touchdowns, and just two interceptions across four starts.

Wide receiver Chrishon McCray and offensive lineman Conner Moore are the only two returning starters from last year. A big reset is probably for the best after MSU's offense finished 97th in yardage in the FBS in 2025. None of the Spartans' five starting spots on the offensive line should be the same, with Moore expected to move from right tackle to left guard. Questions also remain on which players will receive the most playing time at wide receiver and tight end.

Michigan State’s Conner Moore, right, and Ben Murawski run a drill during football practice on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The star of Michigan State's offense this year is probably UConn transfer Cam Edwards. He ran for 1,240 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Huskies during the 2025 season, finishing in the top 15 in the FBS in both categories. MSU also has a lot of depth at running back behind him between Brandon Tullis, Western Kentucky transfer Marvis Parrish, and Iowa transfer Jaziun Patterson.

Toledo should have some continuity in its defense. Jacobs brought defensive coordinator Jahmal Brown with him from Mercer to Toledo. The two of them also worked together at D-II programs Notre Dame College and Lenoir-Rhyne.

Nov 16, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Daniel Hill (20) cuts back between Mercer Bears linebacker Marques Thomas (6) and defensive lineman Andrew Zock (94) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Several Mercer players are also now a part of Toledo's defense. The big name to know is Andrew Zock, who won the Buck Buchanan Award last year for being the top defensive player in the entire FCS. He had 20 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks last year.

It's also worth noting that the Rockets added former Michigan State safety Armorion Smith from the portal this offseason. Smith started seven games and appeared in all 12 games for the Spartans last year.

Toledo's Offense vs. MSU's Defense

Michigan State defensive backs Charles Brantley, left, and Tre Bell III run a drill during football practice on Monday, Aug. 17, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

MSU's defense doesn't have quite as many questions. Fitzgerald decided to retain Joe Rossi as the team's defensive coordinator. Linebacker Jordan Hall, defensive lineman Ben Roberts, cornerback Charles Brantley, safety Nikai Martinez, and EDGE Isaac Smith are all players who have started on Michigan State's defense before.

Plenty of other starters this year are joining the team via the transfer portal, with Brantley among them. The other big additions have been NC State transfer Kenny Soares Jr. at rush end and Iowa State transfer Tre Bell at cornerback. In total, seven of the Spartans' expected defensive starters were playing elsewhere in 2025.

Michigan State's Kenny Soares Jr. prepares for a play during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The big concern for Michigan State is on the defensive line. MSU hardly has any depth at the defensive tackle position. Only two players there have real, notable college playing experience, and it's a position where three, four, maybe five players need to play regularly. The Spartans only have six scholarship defensive tackles on the roster.

Toledo's offensive coordinator is Cris Reisert, who was previously the head coach at Gardner-Webb, going 7-5 last year. He voluntarily stepped down from his head coaching position to become the Rockets' OC and quarterbacks coach.

Dec 30, 2023; Tucson, AZ, USA; Toledo Rockets quarterback John Alan Richter (6) against the Wyoming Cowboys in the Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The expected starting quarterback for Toledo is John Alan Richter, who has been a backup for four years, waiting for this opportunity. UT could also turn to Lenoir-Rhyne transfer Khamoni Robinson, who scored 29 total touchdowns and had six interceptions in 2025.

Running back CJ Miller, wide receiver Rico Bond, and wide receiver Adjatay Dabbs are other names to know. Miller ran for 957 yards and 14 touchdowns last year at Mercer. Bond won the Jerry Rice Award as the top freshman in the FCS last year, recording 61 catches for 701 yards and six touchdowns. Dabbs finished 2025 with 45 catches, 856 yards, and eight scores, including two catches of 80+ yards.

Final Prediction: Michigan State 34, Toledo 20