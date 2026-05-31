Incoming MSU WR Gash Suffers Injury at State T&F Meet

One of Michigan State's most promising young players suffered a bit of a setback on Saturday.

Incoming wide receiver Samson Gash is still finishing up his time at Detroit Catholic Central on the track and field team. The MHSAA held its state final meet on Saturday. Gash suffered an apparent injury at one point during the meet, though.

Ailment

Samson Gash, a four-star wide receiver from Novi Detroit Catholic Central who has officially committed to Michigan State, practices on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025. Gash chose the Spartans over offers from Alabama, Cincinnati, West Virginia, Illinois, Iowa and Purdue. | Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The injury seems to have happened while Gash was running the 200-meter dash during the preliminary round. He's logged as a "DNF" (did not finish) on the official results . Gash then had to run the 100-meter final later in the day after running a 10.75 to qualify. He could only go at a light jog and got to the finish line after 30.44 seconds.

There is no definite answer on what type of injury Gash suffered, but a hamstring injury wouldn't be surprising. It's a promising sign that Gash was able to get to a light jog right away. A Grade 1 or 2 injury probably wouldn't jeopardize Gash's status for fall camp at all, but this is still definitely something to monitor a bit.

Gash's Big Potential

Detroit Catholic Central's Samson Gash returns a punt during a football game on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. | Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The fact that Gash qualified for the Division 1 final in the 100-meter dash should tell you about what kind of receiver he is. That 10.75 he ran while healthy was the second-best time in the prelims. It was only 0.01 seconds behind Detroit MLK's Vernall Lee, the eventual state champion.

Gash can run faster than that, too. He set a state record as a junior with a 10.41-second race to win a state championship. The speed alone makes him a real candidate to see the field immediately. MSU had to really fight to land Gash. Pat Fitzgerald and retained wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins had to fend off Penn State (his father's alma mater) this past spring to finally officially land him on National Signing Day.

Detroit Catholic Central's Samson Gash returns a punt during the 52nd annual Prep Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2024, at Ford Field in Detroit. | Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gash is up at 244th overall in the class of 2026, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking . That put him at 40th among wideouts and fifth among those from Michigan. It's the third-best mark among incoming freshmen for the Spartans, only behind offensive tackle Collin Campbell (220th overall) and quarterback Kayd Coffman (240th overall).

"I don't think I've ever had anybody that fast. I've had some pretty fast guys, but Samson obviously is one of the fastest," Fitzgerald said on NSD. "He's the fastest athlete in this state, but also one of the fastest in the country. To add that type of dynamic athleticism is exactly what we're setting out to do in every position."

Detroit Catholic Central (5) Samson Gash runs into the end zone for his teams second score of the game as East Kentwood (2) Jaziel Negron defends during the first half of the MHSAA Division 1 football semifinals between Detroit Catholic Central and East Kentwood et Jackson High School in Jackson on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images