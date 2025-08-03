Former MSU OL Jack Conklin Remains Consistent
Former Michigan State offensive lineman Jack Conklin is one of the greatest success stories in program history.
A walk-on from Plainwell, Michigan, no one expected Conklin to develop into one of the best tackles in the conference and earn All-American honors. Mark Dantonio did, and that’s all that matters.
Conklin parlayed that success into becoming the No. 8 overall pick of the Tennessee Titans in the 2016 NFL Draft. From walk-on to a top ten selection is no small feat.
Conklin enjoyed some successful years in Tennessee, including a First-Team All-Pro nod in his rookie season. He looked like he was on his way to becoming one of the top tackles at the highest level.
However, injuries later plagued his career, and the Titans decided not to re-sign him. He earned a major contract with the Cleveland Browns ahead of the 2020 season and has held down the starting right tackle spot since.
Conklin’s first season in Cleveland was successful, as he earned another First-Team All-Pro nod, the second of his career. Injuries cut his 2021 and 2023 seasons short, as he only played a combined 383 snaps over those two years.
According to Pro Football Focus, he struggled in 2024, allowing seven sacks and 38 total pressures. The Browns are relying on Conklin to bounce back in 2025, as he has been one of their most consistent veterans.
Cleveland is in a tough spot. The team only won three games last season and has had a rather uninspiring quarterback competition this offseason.
No matter who wins the job, whether Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, or Shedeur Sanders, the team will need Conklin to protect that quarterback. Otherwise, the Browns will struggle offensively again.
The Browns could have drafted an offensive tackle to replace Conklin eventually, but they did not, signaling belief in their veteran star. Conklin must make good on that belief and have a resurgent season in his 10th year in the NFL.
MSU fans have enjoyed watching Conklin succeed in the league after developing into a key player on some of the Spartans’ most successful teams. They will be proud if he helps turn the Browns around at a time when they desperately need it.
