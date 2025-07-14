Where MSU's Last First-Round Draft Pick Lands in Redraft
Michigan State hasn't been well-represented in the NFL Draft in recent years -- at least when it comes to those who finished their collegiate careers in East Lansing.
The last time the Spartans produced a first-round pick was in 2016 when offensive tackle Jack Conklin was taken eighth overall by the Tennessee Titans.
Things panned out for Conklin, who is a two-time first-team All-Pro and currently playing for the Cleveland Browns.
Pro Football Focus' Max Chadwick, Dalton Wasserman and Trevor Sikkema recently did a redraft of the 2016 NFL Draft. In this redraft, Conklin took quite a fall, but still remained in the first round.
His place was taken by safety Kevin Byard, who was selected in the third round in real life. Meanwhile, Conklin fell to pick No. 20. In real life, former Ohio State linebacker Darron Lee had been taken with that pick.
"Conklin, when healthy, is among the NFL's better right tackles," PFF wrote. "Across his first six NFL seasons, he ranked 15th among qualified offensive tackles in PFF overall grade (85.9). His 84.9 PFF run-blocking grade placed him seventh among the same group."
Conklin was a two-time All-Big Ten honoree at Michigan State and was named a first-team All-American by The Sporting News and USA Today. He was instrumental in the Spartans' 2013 and 2015 Big Ten title teams and runs to the 2014 Rose Bowl and 2015-16 College Football Playoff.
Conklin spent the first four years of his NFL career in Tennessee before signing as a free agent with Cleveland, where he's been the last five seasons.
He made his second All-Pro First Team in just his first year with the Browns. He made his first in his rookie season.
Conklin has dealt with some injuries since coming to Cleveland, including an ACL and MCL tear in the Browns' 2023 season opener, which had him miss the rest of the season. He returned last season to make 12 starts.
While Conklin is getting older, he still can be a very valuable asset to his team if he can remain healthy. His presence will be key this year as Cleveland looks to turn things around.
