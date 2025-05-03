Former Spartan Conklin Must Improve in 2025
Former Michigan State offensive tackle and current Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin has seen a ton since getting drafted into the league. The former eighth overall pick by the Tennessee Titans has seen his career ups and downs, but he has to improve going into the 2025 campaign.
The former two-time All-Pro has seen his fair share of success in the National Football League; however, like how the Browns' season went in a nutshell, the MSU product has much to improve on. Having been a former first-rounder, his stock no longer reflects that, but it could.
Starting in 12 games last season with the Browns, Conklin did make strides in the right direction after only playing in one game a year before. The Browns had difficulties getting things going last season, and a large part came from the quarterback protection.
The former Spartan allowed seven sacks last season, which ranked him 126th in that category for offensive tackles. His inability to get in front of defenders and keep them there showed more times than not, as the Browns look to improve that this upcoming season.
Lucky for Conklin, he has a slew of new quarterbacks to protect, some of whom are very young. Landing quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft was a good move for Cleveland, but Conklin and the rest of the offensive line have to make it a bigger priority to protect their ball slinger, whomever it may be.
Last season, the former Spartan earned an overall grade of 66.2 from Pro Football Focus, placing him slightly above average as an offensive lineman. His main strength came against the pass block, as he earned himself a 67.9 grade in that area.
Several specific areas stand out for where and what Conklin can do to improve his game. One big one is the amount of pressures he allows. Last season, he allowed 38 total pressures, ranking him as the 127th best in that category.
While the days of him being a former first-round draft pick are behind him, the MSU product shouldn't go into the night of his pro career as last year showed us.
