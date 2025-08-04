Is Former MSU WR Nailor Primed for Breakout Season?
Former Michigan State and current Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor has found a strong role for himself in the NFL.
Slotting in as the team’s No. 3 wide receiver behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, Nailor enjoyed a career season in 2024, catching 28 passes for 414 yards and six touchdowns.
Nailor was hurt in 2023, appearing in only six games and dealing with a concussion and hamstring injury. He appeared in all 17 games last season and started seven.
With his role comfortably established, will Nailor have a breakout season in 2025?
He will never have a large target share behind Jefferson, who is the best receiver in the NFL, or Addison, who has established himself as one of the top WR2s in the league, but Nailor should thrive as the team’s ancillary receiver.
One potential roadblock for Nailor is the selection of Tai Felton in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Spartan fans may remember the Maryland star from the Week 2 matchup last season, when he caught 11 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown.
The Vikings took Felton in that spot to compete with Nailor for the third receiver job, so Nailor will have to earn snaps if he wants them. Felton is a talented player who will certainly push for snaps as a rookie.
Minnesota has a new quarterback this season. Former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy will take over as the starter after the team showed faith in him, letting Sam Darnold walk.
McCarthy will be Nailor’s third quarterback in four seasons, as he previously played with former Spartan Kirk Cousins and Darnold last season. Will McCarthy and Nailor develop strong chemistry?
Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell is one of the best offensive minds in the game. He will have a plan for Nailor, which should lead to more statistical success.
MSU fans enjoyed watching Nailor burn cornerbacks deep during his days in East Lansing. They may like it less when he does it to the Detroit Lions.
Nailor had a successful career with the Spartans and has finally started to find his footing in the NFL. If he stays healthy and beats Felton for the WR3 job, he should have another career season.
