A Big Step Forward is Needed for Former Spartan WR
The Michigan State Spartans have produced quality players in almost every era of the National Football League. One of the newest players representing an established era of NFL football is former Spartan and current Minnesota Vikings wide receiver, Jalen Nailor.
Nailor has been on the rise since getting drafted out of MSU back in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. As he enters the final year of his rookie contract, set to make a base salary of $1,100,000 while carrying a cap hit of $1,145,165 and a dead cap value of $45,165, Nailor needs to step up in a huge way.
Fighting for everything he has seen in his career as a former sixth-round pick has been remarkable to watch. This past season was easily his best season, but with the Vikings looking to dethrone the Detroit Lions for the NFC North division title, Nailor needs to be better than he's ever been.
Last season, the former Spartan notched a career high with 414 receiving yards and did so in 28 receptions. He also collected six touchdowns, blowing his previous high of one out of the water. Sharing a wide receiving room with the likes of Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, the Vikings would be extra scary if Nailor can step up.
Whether that be an increase in receptions, targets, touchdowns, or receiving yards, the Vikings are in need of a young player with a chip on his shoulder to prove something for the future of the franchise. Last season, Minnesota gave Detroit a run for its money, but it still wasn't enough.
During his time with the Spartans, the Vikings' wide receiver collected a total of 1,453 receiving yards, averaging 363.25 receiving yards per season. He showed he can get near the 700 receiving yard mark in his senior campaign with MSU and did so with 37 receptions.
Nailor has the explosiveness to be the Hail Mary receiver down the field in big moments, he just needs more chances. If Nailor can produce an impressive season, the likelihood of the MSU product staying in Minnesota would increase.
