Former Spartan Bulked Up as He Seeks Another Standout Season
Former Michigan State standout receiver Jalen "Speedy" Nailor has impressed throughout the first few days of Minnesota Vikings training camp as he enters his fifth NFL season, all with the same franchise. The season is right around the corner, and Nailor is ready for another breakout season.
Vikings senior editor Craig Peters reported on some key observations that he made regarding Nailor during Wednesday's day of training camp. He is currently working with second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy, the former Michigan Wolverines national championship quarterback, who was hurt last year.
Nailor has already changed his number this season, something that is happening more and more around the league. The No. 83 that he wore for his first four seasons will not be reduced to the lowest single digit that is available to wear in the NFL.
"Jalen Nailor, who switched from No. 83 to No. 1 and bulked up in the offseason, was on the receiving end of a few passes from J.J. McCarthy," Peters wrote. "Nailor found an opening in the back middle of the end zone, and McCarthy fired a strike to conclude their first series of plays during 7-on-7. Nailor also created a window in the left of the end zone, enabling another TD pass and earning a, "Good job, Speedy!"
Nailor had his best professional season in 2024, catching 28 passes for 414 yards and six touchdowns for one of the NFC's best teams, finishing 14-3 with an NFC Wild Card loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips feels he is primed for another great year.
"I expect big things from Speedy, and I thought he had a really good year last year," Phillips said in OTAs this week. "There's certain plays people can't get out of their heads. But if you look at the body of work, the guy played really good football for us last year, and I expect him to do similar things this year."
The former Spartan is the projected starting slot receiver, playing alongside All-Pro talent Justin Jefferson and third-year pro Jordan Addison. The Vikings should have one of the best receiving corps in the entire league, and Nailor looks to headline the group alongside Jefferson.
