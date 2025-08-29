Michigan State Week 1 Availability Report
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State is less than two hours from kicking off its 2025 season.
Just hours prior to kickoff, the Big Ten released its availability report for the game, and there will be some significant absences in the special teams department.
Redshirt sophomore kicker Tarik Ahmetbasic and redshirt freshman kicker Martin Connington will both miss Friday's game. Connington's absence was expected, as Jonathan Smith had said he was "probably a week or two away" when he addressed the media on Monday. At that time, he had said Ahmetbasic was a "game-time decision."
Now, redshirt senior Blake Sislo will get the start, as Smith had said he would have if Ahmetbasic wasn't going to be able to play.
Jonathan Smith on Blake Sislo
"But to be honest with you, Blake has been solid through camp," Smith said. "I think statistically, his numbers -- we were talking about it -- are similar to the way we were kicking field goals last camp, with Kim and all of that. So, we've got some confidence in him."
Redshirt senior long snapper Kaden Schickel will also not play.
Senior defensive back Nikai Martinez, who Smith had also said would be a "game-time decision," is also out for the contest. Fellow defensive back Andrew Brinson IV (sophomore), will also not participate.
Martinez is in his second season with the program, having started every game at safety last season after transferring over from UCF.
Redshirt senior defensive lineman Jalen Satchell is also out. Satchell is in his second season with the team after playing in 11 games last year. He had transferred over from Old Dominion last offseason.
Last but not least, junior tight end Brennan Parachek will not see action in Friday's game. He made three starts while playing in all 12 games for the Spartans last season.
The kicking situation poses concerns, but the best thing the Spartans can do is get their kickers -- and all their injured players, for that matter -- healthy and ready to go for Week 2.
