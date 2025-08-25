MSU's Jonathan Smith Provides Injury Updates Ahead of Western Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith has been content with where things are at on the injury front in the weeks leading up to the Spartans' home opener against Western Michigan.
The injuries in question last week were those of senior safety Nikai Martinez, redshirt freshman kicker Martin Connington, and redshirt sophomore kicker Tarik Ahmetbasic.
Senior tight end Jack Velling had missed some time with a foot injury but was back in practice last week. He should be good to go for Week 1.
Smith provided some updates on the injuries when he addressed the media on Monday.
"I think Nikai will be a game-time decision," Smith said. "Actually took a few reps today. But that will be a game-time call, again. Tarik is in that same boat in regards to a game-time decision. Hadn't been able to do much last week, toward the end of the week some. We'll kind of see where that lands with him.
" ... Jack Velling's looked fine the last -- call it a -- week. Practiced today. I anticipate him being able to go out there and go."
Not having Martinez for Week 1 would be a big-time blow for this team, but getting him healthy for when the schedule really amps up is crucial.
The veteran defensive back started all 12 games last season after transferring over from UCF. He will likely be a starter again this season when he's available. The fact that he had some reps on Monday is a good sign, but don't be surprised if his snaps are limited on Friday if he does suit up.
Kicking situation
The kicking situation is not ideal for the Spartans, who lost all-conference kicker Jonathan Kim following last season. With two of the candidates dealing with health concerns right now, the Spartans have to weigh their options, a tough situation when you're just days away from your opener.
Should Ahmetbasic not be able to go Friday, Michigan State would look to redshirt senior Blake Sislo.
"We want them healthy and to be able to execute the kick," Smith said. "We're not going to put them out there if they're not healthy. We're definitely not overworking them during the week and things.
"But to be honest with you, Blake has been solid through camp. I think statistically, his numbers -- we were talking about it -- are similar to the way we were kicking field goals last camp, with Kim and all of that. So, we've got some confidence in him. ... If Tarik's good to go, we'll find out on Friday night. If not, Blake can make it through."
