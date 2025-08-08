MSU Basketball to Host One of Top Prospects in D.C.
Michigan State basketball continues to add to its slate of official visits.
On Thursday, 247Sports national basketball recruiting analyst Dushawn London reported that class of 2026 forward Jalyn Collingwood of Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C., has an official visit to Michigan State scheduled for Oct. 3-5.
Per London, that will be the middle of five official visits he has set up in the months of September and October, as he will also visit Mississippi State on Sept. 12-14, Ohio State on Sept. 26-28, Texas Tech on Oct. 11-13 and Vanderbilt on Oct. 17-19.
No other program in this bunch compares to Michigan State. The Spartans should have the upper hand in his recruitment.
Collingwood is rated a four-star on 247Sports and a three-star on Rivals. He is ranked the No. 2 class of 2026 prospect in D.C., the No. 49 small forward in his class and the No. 150 overall recruit in his class, per 247Sports.
Collingwood announced his offer from the Spartans just last week.
Michigan State is also set to host four-star forward Julius Avent for his official visit on Aug. 30. He recently trimmed his list down to five schools, the Spartans being one of them.
They will also host four-stars Jasiah Jervis, Quinn Costello and Carlos Medlock Jr., who committed to Michigan State last month, on Sept. 5, the weekend of the program's annual "Grind Week," when it welcomes former players back to campus.
It wasn't an ideal start to the 2026 recruiting cycle for the Spartans, but they have slowly started to turn things around. With these official visits, they have great opportunities to land more prospects from the class.
Michigan State only landed two recruits from the class of 2025 -- forwards Cam Ward and Jordan Scott. While both should prove to be great players for the program, fans would have probably liked to see more commitments, but with the program's newfound success, a new athletic director at the helm, and Jase Richardson going first round in the NBA Draft after just one season with the program, East Lansing could once again become a hot recruiting destination.
