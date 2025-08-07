MSU Makes Top Five for Four-Star Forward
Michigan State basketball is inching closer and closer to potentially landing one of the best forwards in the class of 2026.
On Wednesday, Joe Tipton of On3/Rivals revealed four-star small/power forward Julius Avent's top five schools, which included the Spartans.
The others are Xavier, Seton Hall, Providence and Penn State.
Avent plays for Bergen Catholic High School in New Jersey and is ranked the No. 3 class of 2026 recruit in his state, the No. 12 power forward in his class and the No. 87 overall prospect in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
He has an official visit to Michigan State set for Aug. 30. That will be his first official visit among all five contenders -- he will visit Penn State on Sept. 6, Xavier on Sept. 12, Providence on Sept. 18 and Seton Hall on Oct. 2.
Michigan State already has one commit from the class of 2026 in four-star point guard Carlos Medlock Jr., a Michigan native who transferred from Wayne Memorial to Link Academy in Missouri.
Medlock is set to visit Michigan State during "Grind Week," the weekend of Sept. 5. The Spartans will also host four-star shooting guard Jasiah Jervis and four-star power forward Quinn Costello that weekend.
After a slow start to the 2026 cycle, Tom Izzo and his staff are picking up traction, and considering the competition, one would think the Spartans should land Avent. They're historically the best program of the five, and you can almost always count on them being in contention for a Big Ten title, which, of course, they won last season. Not to mention, they have made 27 consecutive trips to the NCAA Tournament.
It's safe to say it would be a failure if Michigan State missed out on Avent. Unfortunately for the Spartans, they're at a bit of a disadvantage being his first official visit, so the pressure to make a strong impression will be even higher.
The thought of Kaleb Glenn, Jordan Scott, Cam Ward and Avent -- and Coen Carr if he returns -- occupying the forward positions? That should have Spartan fans very excited for what could be.
Keep up with all our Michigan State basketball recruiting when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Julius Avent when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.