MSU's Jeremy Fears Jr. Gets Interesting Mock Draft Projection
In this story:
Michigan State fans are still awaiting official word on the status of the Spartans' All-American point guard.
Jeremy Fears Jr. is currently in Chicago for the NBA Combine. He was one of just 73 players invited to the event, which runs until Sunday, May 17. Recently, shortly after the conclusion of the NBA's draft lottery, ESPN's Jeremy Woo published a mock draft for all 60 selections this year. Fears was included on the list.
Woo's Projection
In Woo's full mock draft, he seems to be projecting Fears to keep his name in the draft. Woo has the Phoenix Suns using a second-round pick on Fears at 47th overall.
The Suns are currently owned by former Tom Izzo player and MSU alumnus Mat Ishbia, after all. Izzo said a couple of months ago that he had talked with Ishbia about Phoenix's then-open coaching position last offseason. He stopped short of saying he was ever formally offered the job, though, and Ishbia recently denied doing so. The Suns ended up hiring former Michigan State graduate assistant Jordan Ott.
Timeline for Fears' Decision
It will not be long before Fears announces his decision. The deadline for an early entrant to take his name out of the NBA Draft is at the end of the day on May 27.
In the pre-NIL past, Fears would likely have been done at MSU. The ultimate goal in the old NCAA for most players was to reach the professional ranks, because that's when money started to flow in. Nowadays, when players can make millions in college, it would feel like a surprise for Fears to keep his name in the draft, even if Woo's mock draft was binding or perfect.
Just take a look at some recent comparable cases. Last season's 47th overall pick, Bogoljub Markovic, is a draft-and-stash from Serbia. But if you move up to No. 46, you'll see center Amari Williams from Kentucky. Williams is actually more of a success story for a mid-second-rounder these days, appearing in 22 games for the Boston Celtics this year and earning a two-year, $2.7 million standard NBA deal in February.
Getting that deal is better than how many players do. Even with that, Fears would almost certainly make more money playing basketball for Michigan State than Williams will next season with the Celtics. Williams was also out of eligibility and had to stay in the draft; Fears can stay in school and try to increase his stock again.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika