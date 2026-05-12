MSU's Jeremy Fears Jr. Gets Interesting Mock Draft Projection

Michigan State fans are still awaiting official word on the status of the Spartans' All-American point guard.

Jeremy Fears Jr. is currently in Chicago for the NBA Combine. He was one of just 73 players invited to the event, which runs until Sunday, May 17. Recently, shortly after the conclusion of the NBA's draft lottery, ESPN's Jeremy Woo published a mock draft for all 60 selections this year. Fears was included on the list.

Woo's Projection

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. hunches over during a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

In Woo's full mock draft, he seems to be projecting Fears to keep his name in the draft. Woo has the Phoenix Suns using a second-round pick on Fears at 47th overall.

The Suns are currently owned by former Tom Izzo player and MSU alumnus Mat Ishbia, after all. Izzo said a couple of months ago that he had talked with Ishbia about Phoenix's then-open coaching position last offseason. He stopped short of saying he was ever formally offered the job, though, and Ishbia recently denied doing so. The Suns ended up hiring former Michigan State graduate assistant Jordan Ott.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo talks with guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Timeline for Fears' Decision

It will not be long before Fears announces his decision. The deadline for an early entrant to take his name out of the NBA Draft is at the end of the day on May 27.

In the pre-NIL past, Fears would likely have been done at MSU. The ultimate goal in the old NCAA for most players was to reach the professional ranks, because that's when money started to flow in. Nowadays, when players can make millions in college, it would feel like a surprise for Fears to keep his name in the draft, even if Woo's mock draft was binding or perfect.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. dribbles the ball up against North Dakota State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the KeyBank Center on Thursday, March 19, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Just take a look at some recent comparable cases. Last season's 47th overall pick, Bogoljub Markovic, is a draft-and-stash from Serbia. But if you move up to No. 46, you'll see center Amari Williams from Kentucky. Williams is actually more of a success story for a mid-second-rounder these days, appearing in 22 games for the Boston Celtics this year and earning a two-year, $2.7 million standard NBA deal in February.

Getting that deal is better than how many players do. Even with that, Fears would almost certainly make more money playing basketball for Michigan State than Williams will next season with the Celtics. Williams was also out of eligibility and had to stay in the draft; Fears can stay in school and try to increase his stock again.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. attempts a free throw against Cornell at the Breslin Center on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI